Granite Bears survive and advance

Caden Fitzgibbons (23) blows past three Crusader defenders for an easy layup.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup (10) finishes for the Bears after grabbing a steal on the other end.
Cory Smith | The News
Zeb Stroup (10) sets a hard screen for Granite Bear teammate Brooks Sizemore (5).
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Holden Poindexter (30) dropped a team-high 30 points in Tuesday’s win over Christ the King.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s boys basketball team started off strong and survived a second-half onslaught to defeat Christ the King Catholic High School 74-66.
Tuesday’s playoff game didn’t feature a single lead change as No. 6 Mount Airy (11-3) jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead. Senior Holden Poindexter, who scored a team-high 23 points, had 17 in the first half alone.
No. 11 Christ the King (11-3) picked up its defensive intensity and slowly closed the gap in the second half. Led by Drew Hendershott’s 26 points, the Crusaders cut the lead to single digits. Late free throws and defensive stops carried Mount Airy to its first playoff win since 2018.
“I think the difference maker was that we got off to a really hot start,” said Bears coach Bryant Hayes. “We got out to a really good start and led by 16 at halftime. Then, we just weathered the storm in the second half.”
“I told the guys that right now it doesn’t matter how much win by, it just matters that you win.”
Christ the King, whom Hayes referred to as “a solid team that’s played solid teams all season,” finished second in the Southern Piedmont 1A Conference. The winner of that conference, Lincoln Charter, averages 83.1 points per game and is a high seed in the tournament as well.
The Bears set the tempo early by taking a 21-6 lead in the first quarter. Poindexter hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter alone.
“I’m super proud of that kid,” Hayes said. “He’s playing with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s been such a big part of our team.”
The Bears’ lead grew to 24 at one point in the second quarter. Brooks Sizemore and Grant Routh each drained triples, while Poindexter moved inside and knocked down three two-point field goals. Caden Fitzgibbons, Zeb Stroup and Tyler Mason each added points in the 23-point quarter.
Mount Airy had 19-second quarter points when it led 40-16.
CTK stayed in the game with free throws, as Mount Airy committed its 10th team foul of the first half with 3:51 to play.
“The way we play, that in-your-face kind of style, we expect that sometimes,” Hayes said on the team’s foul trouble. “But we also expect the guys to be smart in how they play defense.”
“We played a couple lineups, especially early on, that we work on but didn’t expect to be in exactly. But the guys overcame it and we had great action from the bench.”
Christ the King went on an 11-4 run in the final 2:26 of the first half. Then, the Crusaders actually outscored the Bears 17-15 in the third quarter.
Turnovers were killer for Mount Airy in the fourth quarter. Christ the King capitalized on the costly mistakes and made it a seven-point game with 4:15 to play.
Even with the turnovers, Mount Airy regrouped on defense and kept CTK from scoring from the 4:15 mark until just 1:46 remained.
The Crusaders started intentionally fouling Mount Airy with 2:29 remaining, and the strategy seemed to work as the Bears shot just 7-of-14 from the line in the fourth. However, CTK couldn’t convert on offense and the lead grew to double-digits by the final buzzer.
The atmosphere of a home playoff game in 2021 in definitely different that years past with restrictions on attendance. However, Hayes said it truly felt like a playoff atmosphere inside Finch Gymnasium.
“The cheerleaders were excellent, we had fans involved, our was bench involved and their bench was involved too,” Hayes said. “It felt like a state playoff game. We want them (the players) to experience that when there is a lot they can’t experience right now.”
The Bears have little time to rest as they host No. 14 Uwharrie Charter (10-3) on Thursday. Hayes said the way to succeed in playoffs is to put in work, and he started as soon as he got home from Tuesday’s game.
MOUNT AIRY – 21, 23, 15, 17 = 74
CHRIST THE KING – 9, 19, 17, 21 = 66
MAHS scoring: Holden Poindexter 23, Grant Routh 14, Caden Fitzgibbons 12, Brooks Sizemore 10, Zeb Stroup 9, Tyler Mason 4, Peyton Harmon 2
