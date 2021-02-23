Lady Cards win lucky No. 13

February 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

East Surry girls advance to Sweet 16

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The No. 1-seeded East Surry Cardinals erupted for 75 points in a 45-point win over No. 16 Clover Garden.

The Lady Cards (13-0) ran all night long and the visiting Grizzlies struggled to keep up. Four different Cardinal players scored in double figures in the win, led by 22 from junior Cadence Lawson.

“We played really well on the defensive side in the first half, which allowed us to get some easy open looks on the other end,” said East Surry coach Caleb Gilley. “We pushed the ball and seemed to cause chaos on their side. We knew they wanted to play slow, so we tried to force the tempo and make them play at our speed.”

East Surry went up 45-19 by halftime and only slightly let off the gas pedal in the second half, scoring “only” 30 points.

No. 16 Clover Garden finished the regular season 12-2. The Grizzlies actually tied for first in the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference, but Chatham Charter was awarded the conference’s top playoff seed.

But the Grizzlies hadn’t seen anything like East Surry, which advances to the Sweet 16 for the third-consecutive season.

East shot 50.9% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range. The Cards racked up 11 steals as a team and assisted on 20-of-29 made field goals.

No. 1 East Surry will face No. 8 Robbinsville (14-1) in the Sweet 16 on Feb. 25.

ESHS scoring: Cadence Lawson 22, Dasia Lambert 18, Kate Parks 11, Rosie Craven 10, Bella Hutchens 8, Brooke Gammons 3, Kylie Bruner 2, Addy Sechrist 1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports