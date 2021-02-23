Undefeated Blackhawks prove too much for Greyhounds

February 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (4) outruns West Wilkes’ Kendall Stanley during Tuesday’s game in Millers Creek.

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

<p>Greyhound freshman Callie Robertson fends of a Blackhawk defender.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

Greyhound freshman Callie Robertson fends of a Blackhawk defender.

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

<p>Southpaw Sadie Badgett gets a shot off over the outstretched hand of West Wilkes’ Carson Ledford.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

Southpaw Sadie Badgett gets a shot off over the outstretched hand of West Wilkes’ Carson Ledford.

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

<p>Cynthia Chaire shoots a jump shot for the Lady Hounds against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

Cynthia Chaire shoots a jump shot for the Lady Hounds against West Wilkes.

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

MILLERS CREEK — The No. 10-seeded North Surry Lady Greyhounds’ season came to end Tuesday at the hands of undefeated West Wilkes.

No. 10 North Surry (9-4) came into the postseason on a four-game winning streak. The young Greyhound squad qualified for the playoffs just a year after finishing 13-14 overall and falling in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

This season, the Lady Hounds defeated each team in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference at least once…except one. Undefeated West Stokes, which earned the No. 1 seed in the west for the 2A state playoffs, swept North Surry during the regular season.

North Surry’s season ended at the hands of No. 7 West Wilkes (11-0). The Blackhawks won the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference Championship easily. No other team came within 10 points of West Wilkes during the regular season and that trend continued on Tuesday.

North Surry shot just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc in the loss. Junior Callie Allen was the only Greyhound player to score in double figures.

The defense-first Hounds were also limited to just two steals, while committing 19 turnovers of their own.

The good news for North Surry is that it returns all of its players for next season. The team has no seniors in the class of 2021.

NSHS scoring: Callie Allen 15, Cynthia Chaire 7, Sadie Badgett 4, Sarah Mauldin 4, Callie Robertson 2, Laneè Kyle 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports