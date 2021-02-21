Granite Bears capture NW1A Championship

Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup gets a backcourt steal and slams it home for two points.
East Surry senior Tye Needham (11) looks for an entry pass before being swarmed by Mount Airy’s Matthew Chapman (12) and Grant Routh (24).
Jordan Davis (14) attempts a 3-point shot in Friday’s regular season finale against Mount Airy.
Granite Bear Brooks Sizemore (5) completes a circus shot while avoiding East Surry’s Trey Armstrong (3) and Derek Sutterby (12).
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mount Airy defeated rival East Surry 72-43 on Friday to put an exclamation point on the Bears’ conference championship season.
Since the Northwest Conference became exclusive to 1A schools for the 2013-14 school year, only two teams can say they’ve won the NW1A Conference Championship in boys basketball: Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and Mount Airy High.
Winston-Salem Prep won the conference championship outright in five of the past seven seasons. The Phoenix shared the conference title with another team, the Bears, in both 2015 and 2016.
Despite winning a share of the conference title both of those years, Mount Airy never received the conference’s top playoff seed.
That all changed in the 2020-21 season as Mount Airy wins its first outright conference championship since 2008 according to MaxPreps. The Bears end the regular season with an overall record of 11-3 and a conference record of 9-1.
The conference championship comes just two seasons removed from the Bears finishing dead last with a 1-9 record in 2018-19.
Mount Airy bulldozed its way through the conference in 2021, winning its first eight conference games by an average of 25.6 points. Bishop McGuinness was the only conference team to upset the Bears.
The Bears bounced back from the loss with a solid team performance against East Surry in the regular season finale. The Cardinals (5-9, 4-6) seemed to have Mount Airy figured out at points times during Friday’s game, but the Bears depth overwhelmed East and put to bed any hopes of a comeback.
Mount Airy had five players score double figures in the 29-point win; Brooks Sizemore, Peyton Harmon, Caden Fitzgibbons, Holden Poindexter and Grant Routh each contributed between 10 and 13 points.
Freshman Tyler Mason wasn’t far behind with eight points.
The Bears strong defense created opportunities on offense; blocks, defensive rebounds and steals were a common sight all night.
East Surry took an initial 4-2 lead after a jumper from Luke Brown and two free throws from Tye Needham. Fitzgibbons, who scored seven of his points in the first quarter alone, stole the ball and converted a layup in transition while drawing the foul. He converted the old-fashioned 3-point play to force the only lead change of the game.
Fitzgibbons’ points were the start of a 12-0 run by Mount Airy. The lead grew to double digits by the end of the quarter.
Devyn Joyce opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for the Bears, who shot 9-of-18 from beyond the arc as a team. The lead grew to 25-8 before East would score again.
Defensive stops set East Surry up for a mini-comeback in the second. Though the Cardinals failed to make a 2-point field goal in the quarter, attacking the basket proved successful as it either sent a player to the line or opened up one the shooters along the perimeter.
Brown and Derek Sutterby each made triples in the second, and Needham and Davis combined to make 7-of-8 free throws. Despite this, Mount Airy led 37-21 at the half as six Bears scored in the second.
The same was true in the third as Mount Airy spread the wealth. East Surry started the quarter on a hot streak, but the Bears couldn’t stop scoring. The visitors shot 3-of-5 from beyond the arc en route to a 23-point quarter.
This included a 12-2 run in the final 3:00 to take a 60-32 lead.
East Surry held Mount Airy scoreless for most of the fourth quarter, while the Cards themselves scored the first eight points. However, a Poindexter floater with 3:09 on the clock was the first of 10-straight Bear points.
The 29-point win is Mount Airy’s seventh-win of the season by at least 20 points. All but one of the team’s 11 wins came by at least 12 points.
–
EAST SURRY – 8, 13, 11, 11 – 43
MOUNT AIRY – 18, 19, 23, 12 – 72
ESHS scoring: Luke Brown 11, Brett Clayton 9, Jordan Davis 8, Tye Needham 7, Derek Sutterby 5, Brayden Ring 3
MAHS scoring: Brooks Sizemore 13, Peyton Harmon 12, Caden Fitzgibbons 11, Holden Poindexter 11, Grant Routh 10, Tyler Mason 8, Devyn Joyce 3, Reece Deaton 2, Zeb Stroup 2
