Eagles pull away in 4Q

Central’s Jacob Mitchell holds off the defender and gets a left-handed shot to fall in the second quarter.
Jeff Linville | The News
Central reserve Cannon Gates, right, starts to signal a made 3 as soon as Brady Woods starts his motion on a wide-open jumper. This one didn’t fall, but Woods finished with 9 points in his last home game.
Jeff Linville | The News
Sophomore Josh Pardue chipped in 6 points on 3-5 shooting.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — The Golden Eagles finished the regular season on a three-game win streak Friday evening.
Surry Central jumped out to an early lead, but North Forsyth battled back to make it a tight game all the way down to the final minute when the home team pulled ahead for a nine-point lead before winning 66-59.
On Feb. 11 the Eagles barely edged Carver 55-54, which wasn’t a good sign since the Yellowjackets were winless on the season. But then on Tuesday the Eagles pulled out a three-point win over West Stokes when the Wildcats had the better record going in. That gave the Eagles the season sweep of the Cats for the first time in years.
In Friday’s game, the boys wasted no time setting the pace against the visiting Vikings. In the first few minutes the Eagles burst out for a 13-3 lead.
At 3:25 left in the frame, the Vikings drew a foul. In that remaining time, the team put up 12 points to gain ground to 22-15.
North Forsyth would keep that going, getting to 24-21, drawing a timeout from Central coach Myles Wilmoth with 4:40 left in the half. That didn’t stem the tide as the visitors scored the next two buckets to take the lead at 25-24. This was the end of a 13-2 run.
It would have been easy for Central to crumble at this point, but the home team responded with a basket from Dakota Mills. This would begin a back-and-forth battle that would see four ties and a whopping 13 lead changes.
Surry Central led 32-21 at the break, but North Forsyth opened the second half with two baskets to go up by three points, its largest lead of the night.
The teams jockeyed for the lead, but the Vikings were back up three points at the end of the quarter, 48-45.
Avery Wilmoth tied the game with the 3-pointer, then after a steal senior Brady Woods scored to give Central a 50-48 lead.
The Vikings answered with a 3-pointer, but on a fast break, Brady Edmonds scored to make it 52-51, then Wilmoth drove to the basket for a score and a three-point lead.
The Vikings hit another three to answer and then drew a baseline charge on Edmonds for a chance to take the lead.
The Eagles got a stop, then went on an 8-2 run.
Wilmoth, Edmonds, Josh Pardue and Mills posted the points that made it 62-56 with only 1:10 left.
After North Forsyth split a pair of free throws, Pardue caught a pass inside and scored with 38 seconds left. Then after Central got the ball back, Wilmoth attacked the basket and scored with 24 seconds left for a 66-57 lead.
The Vikings got one more bucket after that, but the margin was too great.
In his last home game, senior Brady Wood nearly had a triple double. He finished with nine points, a team-high 12 rebounds and a team-high eight assists, as well as two steals and a block. According to Central’s stats, an eye-popping eight of his 12 boards were on the offensive end.
Sophomore Josh Pardue also had double-digit boards. He finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
• By finishing strong, Surry Central posted a conference mark of 6-5, the same as North Surry, but Central beat its rival 62-51 on Feb. 8, seemingly giving it third place in the Western Piedmont Conference standings behind Atkins and Forbush.
Central did have a four-point loss to non-conference rival East Surry, while North didn’t have a nonconference game on its record.
Unfortunately, in this COVID-19 season, only the top two teams in the league get state playoff bids, so neither Central nor North get a chance this year.
S. CENTRAL — 22, 10, 13, 21 = 66
N. FORSYTH — 15, 16, 17, 11 = 59
SCHS: Avery Wilmoth 15, Brady Edmonds 15, Dakota Mills 10, Brady Woods 9, Josh Pardue 7, Jacob Mitchell 6, Kade Norman 4
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.