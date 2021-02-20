Lady Eagles dominant Senior Night

Surry Central honors its three senior girls Friday night, from left, Martha Antuñez, Megan Atkins and Jordan Westmoreland.

<p>Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32) takes a forearm to the side of the head that doesn’t get spotted, but keeps going to the basket.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Central’s Jordan Westmoreland (32) takes a forearm to the side of the head that doesn’t get spotted, but keeps going to the basket.

<p>Megan Atkins lines up her eighth and last 3-pointer of the night.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Megan Atkins lines up her eighth and last 3-pointer of the night.

<p>Martha Antuñez, getting a start on Senior Night, gets off a shot before either defender can close out.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Martha Antuñez, getting a start on Senior Night, gets off a shot before either defender can close out.

DOBSON — The Lady Eagles scored the first 18 points of the game to get an early start on celebrating Senior Night against North Forsyth.

Before the game, Surry Central honored its three seniors Friday evening: Martha Antuñez, Megan Atkins and Jordan Westmoreland.

Atkins and Westmoreland each scored a two-point basket early in the game, then Atkins had a one-woman blitzkrieg as she dropped bombs from all over the 3-point arc, making five shots in about four minutes of game time as the team rushed out to a 24-2 lead and a 28-2 margin at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Vikings learned to stick with Atkins and made a better showing in the second quarter, only being outscored 11-5 in that frame, making the halftime margin 39-7.

Each team had scored just three points over the first three minutes of the third quarter when Central started to pick up momentum again.

The Eagles scored five straight points to draw a timeout from the visiting coach. After that came another six straight points before a second timeout; this also signaled a 40-point lead and the start of a running clock on the mercy rule.

By the end of the quarter, Central had finished on a 14-0 run.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored the Vikings 8-3 to finish with a dominant 64-13 win.

Once Atkins got hot, the senior had her teammates looking for her often. She finished with 30 points on 8-14 shooting from downtown and 3-5 on two-point tries. She also added four rebounds and a steal.

Westmoreland had eight points, and four of her six rebounds came on the offensive glass. She also pitched in four steals and an assist.

Antuñez made 1-2 free throws, grabbed two rebounds and made a steal, while getting a start this time instead of coming off the bench.

Leading scorer Mia McMillen didn’t look to score in the first quarter, content to let the seniors shine. She finished with 14 points on 7-12 shooting from two-point range. She also had two rebounds, three steals and a assist.

S. CENTRAL — 28, 11, 17, 8 = 64

N. FORSYTH — 2, 5, 3, 3 = 13

SCHS: Megan Atkins 30, Mia McMillen 14, Jordan Westmoreland 8, Brittany Frausto 6, Arial Holt 5, Martha Antuñez 1

