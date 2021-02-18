Lady Pats enter playoffs having won 12-straight

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots varsity girls basketball team wrapped up their regular season with a 12-game winning streak.
The Patriots’ streak helped the team finish with a 21-2 record heading into the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Commission Regional Championship. The regional championship is scheduled to take place Feb. 19 and 20, weather permitting.
Surry won each of its final three games by margins of at least 24 points.
The first of these games took place Feb. 11 in Lexington against the Eagles of Sheets Memorial Christian.
The Lady Pats had a good start in the first quarter and managed to amass a lead of 19-8. They continued pushing the ball and running the floor in the second quarter, outscoring Sheets 14-0 to lead 33-8 at the half.
“We had a good start in the first half,” said Surry Coach Todd Hill. “We shared the ball and applied a lot of defensive pressure, which helped us get a big lead.”
The Patriots continued playing fast in the third and fourth quarters. Surry outscored Sheets in each of the four quarters to capture a 59-25 win.
“This was one of those teams that was bigger than us, which most of them are, but we were able to keep it close on the glass,” Hill said. “We did a lot of good things in this game and I felt like it was a good win.”
The Patriots shared the ball well against Sheets. Four Surry players scored in double figures, and the team combined for 20 assists in the win.
Kayleigh Cooper led Surry with 15 points, followed by Ashlyn Cooper with 12, Karlie Effler and Jordan Williams each with 11, Lindsay Cooper had 6, and Faith McClary and Brooklyn Spence each added 2.
Ashlyn Cooper led in rebounds with 7, followed by Lindsay Cooper and Williams who each had 5. Lindsay Cooper also had a team-high 8 steals followed by Ashlyn Cooper and Effler each with 6.
Surry’s stayed on the road to face Community Baptist School in Reidsville on Feb. 12.
Both teams fought for the lead in the first quarter, but Surry came out on top with a close 16-11 lead. The Pats were sharing the ball and shooting 50% from beyond the arc, which helped them get an even bigger lead by the end of the half.
“We came out stroking the three in the first half, which really put us ahead at the beginning.” Hill said.
The Pats continued their intense shooting in the second half and the lead kept growing. Community tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Pats were already too far ahead.
The final score was 77-42.
“I can’t say enough about how well this team shares the ball,” Hill said. “We’re also keeping most team’s numbers down, which really helps us get ahead.”
The Patriots once again had 20 assists as a whole and shot 14-of-29 from 3-point land.
Although that is much better than the team’s average, Hill says he knows they could hit that mark every game.
Effler led the team with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 3 steals, giving her a double-double. Faith McClary and Lindsay Cooper were close to double-doubles as well; McClary had 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Lindsay Cooper finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds.
Kayleigh Cooper added 10 points and 3 steals followed by Weddle with 6 points, Ashlyn Cooper with 5 and Williams with 1.
Surry returned home to Pilot Mountain for its final game of the season against Millennium Charter Academy. The Patriots took that game by a score of 76-31.
The Runnin’ Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the West Regional Championship and will face the No. 3 seed Greater Cabarrus Stallions on Feb. 19. A win would likely give Surry a rematch against the top-seeded High Point Home Educators on Feb. 20.
Both games are scheduled to take place at Salem Baptist Christian School in Winston-Salem.
“This weekend is the playoffs so anything can happen, but I’m very confident about the position we’re in, “Hill said. “We’re in good condition; we’re all healthy, and we’re very, very fortunate to be where we are.”