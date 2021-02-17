Local Basketball Roundup: 2/16/21

A look at recent basketball games involving local teams.
Girls
North Surry 49 @ Atkins 21
North Surry improved to 8-3 on the season with a 49-21 win over Atkins.
The Lady Hounds, who have won all eight games by a margin of least 15 points, currently sit at second place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference behind only No. 3-ranked West Stokes (10-0).
North Surry overwhelmed the Lady Camels on defense. Callie Allen led the hounds with seven steals to go along with her team-high 14 points. North Surry recorded 16 steals as team.
——
Scoring by quarter not available.
NSHS: Callie Allen 14 points, Cynthia Chaire 9, Sadie Badgett 7, Sarah Mauldin 6, Micah Felts 4, Callie Robertson 3, Grace Phillips 3, Laneè Kyle 3
Millennium Charter Academy 19 vs. North Stokes 25
Millennium Charter fell to 0-8 with a 25-19 loss to visiting North Stokes.
North Stokes’ early scoring barrage proved to be the difference in Monday’s game. Six different Vikings scored in the 13-point first quarter
MCA cut the lead to just two points by halftime thanks to a seven-point second quarter. However, North Stokes survived by outscoring Millennium 10-6 in the second half.
——
MILLENNIUM — 6, 7, 2, 4 = 19
NORTH STOKES — 13, 2, 4, 6 = 25
MCA: Madison Maurer 9 points, CC Chambers 8, Madison Marshall 2
Boys
Mount Airy 68 vs. North Stokes 50
Mount Airy remains perfect in the Northwest 1A Conference after another double-digit win Tuesday evening.
The Granite Bears (10-2, 8-0) beat North Stokes 68-50 after downing the Vikings 74-49 on Jan. 29.
The home game was tied 8-all after the first quarter, but then Mount Airy outscored North Stokes in all three quarters after that: 18 to 13, 20 to 12, and 22 to 17.
Brooks Sizemore and Caden Fitzgibbons didn’t score in the first, but did some damage in the middle two quarters where the Bears took control. Sizemore had all 10 of his points in the second and third frames, while Fitzgibbons had 12 of his 14 in that time.
Holden Poindexter went off for four 3-pointers and 15 of his career high 22 points in the fourth quarter.
The Bears have an away game tonight at Bishop McGuinness, then another away game Friday at East Surry.
——
NORTH STOKES — 8, 13, 12, 17 = 50
MOUNT AIRY — 8, 18, 20, 22 = 68
MAHS: Holden Poindexter 22, Caden Fitzgibbons 14, Brooks Sizemore 10, Zeb Stroup 9, Peyton Harmon 7, Grant Routh 3, Devyn Joyce 3
North Surry 71 @ Atkins 83
North Surry nearly pulled off a big upset with a furious comeback in the fourth quarter on the road Tuesday, but top-seeded Atkins pulled out a win in overtime.
North put up 68 points in regulation, but it wasn’t enough against an Atkins team that dominated the extra period.
The Greyhounds came in as the underdogs at 6-3 against the Camels at 10-1. However, that one loss was a 20-point whipping at the hands of the Hounds.
The idea of a sweep looked likely as North Surry led Atkins 19-18 after the first quarter. However, Atkins went up at the break 36-32.
Atkins added another five points to the lead in the third to go up 53-44.
North then put up 24 points in the last quarter to tie the game 68-all and force overtime.
——
NORTH SURRY — 19, 13, 12, 24, 3 = 71
ATKINS — 18, 18, 17, 15, 15 = 83
NSHS: Jahreece Lynch 32, James McCreary 28, Kolby Watson 5, Isaac Riggs 4, Ryan Simmons 2
East Surry 39 vs. Bishop McGuinness 67
Visiting Bishop McGuinness were rowdy guests in Pilot Mountain, defeating East Surry by 28 points Tuesday.
The first quarter went well with the Cardinals jumping out to a 13-7 lead.
That didn’t last long as the Villains exploded for a 22-2 second quarter to lead at the break 29-15.
East scored 12 in each of the final two quarters, but Bishop put up 18 and 20 points respectively to pull away. Seven different players hit a 3-pointer for the Villains.
——
BISHOP McGUINNESS — 7, 22, 18, 20 = 67
EAST SURRY — 13, 2, 12, 12 = 39
ESHS: Luke Brown 10 points, Derek Sutterby 9, Brett Clayton 5, Will Hiatt 5, Jordan Davis 4, Brayden Ring 3, Tye Needham 3