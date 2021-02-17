Eagle-eyed Central downs Wildcats

Avery Wilmoth (12) scores in transition for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
Dakota Mills knocked down four 3-pointers in Surry Central’s win over West Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle sophomore Josh Pardue (00) finishes a fast break layup against West Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Central senior Brady Woods takes aim for a 3-point attempt.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central put on its best shooting performance in years to defeat visiting West Stokes on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles (5-6) completed the season sweep over West Stokes with a 62-59 win over the Wildcats. Central wins its second-consecutive game, while the Cats’ (5-7) have their 4-game winning streak snapped.
Central knocked down 11 3-pointers in the win. Dakota Mills and Brady Edmonds each had four triples in the win. Brady Woods added two and the final 3-pointer came from Avery Wilmoth.
Surry Central’s 11 3-pointers came on just 16 attempts.
West Stokes struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 3-of-19 from beyond the arc. Freshman Chase Edmonds hit a pair in the third, with one from Bryson Bowman sandwiched in between.
The 3-point heavy game came down to a make or break 3-pointer from the Wildcats.
Mills’ final triple of the game came early in the fourth quarter. It was Surry Central’s only field goal for 4:14 of game time as the Cats went on a 10-3 run to start the quarter. This gave the Wildcats their first lead since the first quarter at 58-54.
Edwards, Bowman and Cameron Knox attacked the basket viciously in the fourth. All 10 points on the run came from inside the paint.
Wildcat big man James Spainhour, who finished with 10 points, often drew double teams from the Eagles. While Spainhour didn’t score in the fourth, he dished out assists to the open man under the basket when doubled.
Central came out of a timeout with 3:56 left in the game and ran a play to get Brady Edmonds open on the perimeter. The junior came off a screen and hit the triple to make it 58-57, with West still up.
The teams traded possessions in the final minutes. Central’s Jacob Mitchell broke the dry spell with a jumper with 1:19 on the clock. West’s Knox went to the line 14 seconds later and hit 1-of-2 to tie the game at 59.
Central held the ball until about 20 seconds left. Wilmoth attacked the basket and was swarmed by Wildcat defenders. Wilmoth dished to Mitchell on the low block, and Mitchell spun to his right and laid it in with 16.3 remaining.
After a timeout, West Stokes put the ball in hands of Brighton Berthrong. The junior guard ran the floor and found himself in the corner. Berthrong lost possession when pressured by Mills, and the ball went out off the Wildcats.
With 7.2 to play, Woods inbounded to Mills who was quickly fouled. West Stokes had to act fast since it needed two more team fouls to reach the bonus.
Instead of waiting, Woods caught Mills streaking toward the Eagles’ basket. Mills was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 62-59.
Berthrong threw a laser pass to Bowman at the top of the arc. Bowman launched the potential game-tying shot but it didn’t find the mark.
SURRY CENTRAL – 15, 14, 22, 11 – 62
WEST STOKES – 12, 13, 23, 11 – 59
SCHS scoring: Dakota Mills 16, Jacob Mitchell 14, Brady Edmonds 12, Brady Woods 10, Avery Wilmoth 5, Josh Pardue 3, Kade Norman 2
WSHS scoring: Camden Edmonds 19, Cameron Knox 15, Bryson Bowman 12, James Spainhour 10, Keyon Rawley 2, Brighton Berthrong 1
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports