Lady Hounds lock Forbush down

Callie Robertson (15) pulls up for jump shot against the Forbush Falcons.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound freshman Sadie Badgett (5) launches a 3-pointer.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound junior Callie Allen (2) locks down a Forbush player.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Sarah Mauldin (10) releases a jump shot in the first half of Friday’s win over Forbush.
North Surry broke a recent losing streak to conference foe Forbush with a defensive exhibition on Friday.
After losing nine-straight meetings against Forbush dating back to the 2018-19 season, North Surry stole the ball 20 times on the way to a 57-39 victory over the Falcons on Friday.
Every game weighs more than usual this season as only the top two seeds in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference are guarenteed playoffs bids. North Surry came into Friday’s home game tied for second with Surry Central at 6-3, while Forbush sat in fourth at 3-3.
The Lady Greyhounds (7-3) never trailed in Friday’s game. The only tie came at 5-5. North also outscored Forbush in each of the four quarters, even when Forbush was hitting its 3-pointers.
North Surry’s 20 steals made it impossible for Forbush to get in a rhythm offensively. Callie Allen, Cynthia Chaire and Callie Robertson swarmed the Falcons in a full-court press and used that to score in transition.
Allen nearly recorded a double-double with 15 points and a team-high nine steals. Robertson flirted with a triple-double as she scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists to go along with her four steals.
The trio of Allen (15), Chaire (16) and Robertson (13) outscored Forbush 44-39.
North led by as many as nine in the first half and raised the deficit to 13 in the third quarter. The Falcons packed the lane and allowed North to shoot from beyond the arc, where the Hounds struggled.
The Hounds shot 3-of-17 from 3-point land, allowing Forbush to slowly close the gap. A triple from Alexis Ball cut the lead to six with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
The six-point lead carried into the fourth-quarter when Skylar Southard hit two free throws with 6:55 left to play. From this point on, North Surry would only allow three more points to be scored in the game.
Forbush’s possessions turned into steals, turnovers or one-shot possessions that ended with a Greyhound defensive rebound. North Surry never took its foot off the gas pedal and continued to play fast.
When faced with a potential comeback, North Surry outscored Forbush 15-3 in the final 6:54 of Friday’s game. This included the final 12 points.
With Forbush eliminated from playoff contention, three teams will compete for the final two WPAC bids during the last week of the regular season.
West Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps, is the top seed in the conference with a perfect 8-0 record. The Wildcats have defeated every team in the conference by double-digits at least once.
This leaves North Surry and Surry Central fighting for the second spot. North is 7-3 and Central is 6-3.
Both squads will play three times during the final week of the regular season. North Surry has two away games against Atkins and Walkertown, which the Greyhounds defeated by 42 and 69 points, respectively, earlier this season.
North Surry will also host Surry Central on Feb. 17.
In addition to playing North Surry, Surry Central hosts West Stokes and North Forsyth this week.
—
NORTH SURRY — 11, 16, 15, 15 — 57
FORBUSH — 5, 15, 14, 5 — 39
NSHS scoring: Cynthia Chaire 16, Callie Allen 15, Callie Robertson 4, Sadie Badgett 7 Sarah Mauldin 2, Khloe Bennett 2, Micah Felts 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith