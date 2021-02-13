Locals swim in state championship meet

North Surry’s Kara Bryant competed in the 100 yard butterfly and 200 yard freestyle at the 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet.
Submitted Photo
Mount Airy swim coach Jay Williams with sophomore Matheson Williams at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Granite Bear junior Jessica Sawyers also competed in the 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet.
Submitted Photo
North Surry’s Cassidy Hull competed in the 200 individual medley 500 yard freestyle at the 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet.
Submitted Photo
Granite Bear junior Jessica Sawyers, seen here at a meet at Reeves Community Center earlier this season, competed in two events at the 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet.
Cory Smith | The News
CARY — The N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship Swimming and Diving Meet took place Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
It was the conclusion of the strangest swim season in history, and one that many coaches, parents and student-athletes thought could end at any point.
The format of this year’s championships included timed finals, rather than the traditional prelims feeding a consolation and championship heats. The number of entries was also reduced from 24 per event to 12. Team points were awarded for top eight times, down from the usual 16 scoring positions.
Five local swimmers made the trip to Cary. An article published by the News on Feb. 10 originally stated that only four locals qualified for the state meet, but that number was five.
A state qualifier in the boys 100 yard butterfly withdrew prior to the state championship and East Surry freshman Andrew Needham was the first alternate.
Needham finished 11th in the race with a new personal record of 57.63 seconds. He was one of only three underclassmen to compete in the event.
The winner of the 100 butterfly, Baylor Nelson from Community School of Davidson, went on to be named Most Outstanding Swimmer at the meet. Nelson set a new 1A/2A State Meet Record in the event with a finish of 48.15 seconds.
Nelson also set a new all-classification State Meet Record in the 200 Individual Medley, a race that Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams also competed in. Williams finished 11th in the race with a time of 2:10.63.
Williams qualified for two events at the state meet. In addition to the 200 IM, he competed in the 500 yard freestyle where he finished 12th with a time of 5:14.94. Sixth through 12th place in the long distance race all finished with eight seconds of each other.
Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers took part in the girls 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke. The junior finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.44. Like Williams and Needham, Sawyers went up against a swimmer that set a new 1A/2A State Meet record for the event: Jordan-Matthews’ Jennah Fadely.
Sawyers finished 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.45 seconds.
North Surry’s duo of Kara Bryant and Cassidy Hull both qualified for a pair of events.
Hull, a junior, competed in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. She finished seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.92 and 12th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:36.65.
Similar to Williams in the boys 500 freestyle, sixth through 12th place in the girls 500 freestyle all finished within 10 seconds of each other.
The winner of the 500 free was Salisbury’s Emily Knorr, who went on to be named Most Outstanding Swimmer for the girls. Knorr’s 500 free time of 4:49.20 set a new 1A/2A State Meet Record.
Bryant, a sophomore, also went up against Knorr in the 200 freestyle. Bryant finished 12th with a time of 2:06.06. Knorr set a new 1A/2A State Meet Record in this race as well.
Bryant had the highest finish of any local competitor in the girls 100 yard butterfly. She finished fifth overall as she set a new personal record of 59.30 seconds.
All five of these swimmers have at least one more swim season left and expect to be back at the state championship this time next year.