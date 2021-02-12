East Surry football’s Trent Lowman named Sectional Coach of the Year

Trent Lowman (right) and Steve Whitt watch an extra point attempt soar through the uprights in a 2019 playoff game against Starmount.
Cory Smith | The News
Trent Lowman celebrates the 2019 1AA State Championship with his daughters Aniston (left) and Scarlett (right).
Cory Smith | The News
Unable to hold a proper ring ceremony during the spring of 2020, Trent Lowman and the East Surry coaches presented players with their state championship rings in a socially distant, drive through event.
Cory Smith | The News
The 2019 1AA State Champions East Surry celebrate at Duke University’s Wallace Wade stadium.
Cory Smith | The News
Trent Lowman has been on a wild ride ever since he arrived in Pilot Mountain three years ago.
East Surry’s incredible success during Lowman’s tenure has earned the head football coach all kinds of awards and recognition. Back in November 2020, Lowman received arguably his biggest award yet when it was announced he would represent North Carolina as the National Federation of High School Associations’ (NFHS) State Football Coach of the Year for 2019-20.
The next step was to put Lowman up against coaches from eight different states in the South Sectional, which consists of: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Just as the Cardinals blew past the competition in 2019 to win the 1AA State Championship, Lowman’s resume stood out above the rest as he was named NFHS South Section Football Coach of the Year.
“You know, I’m not sure exactly what it means to me,” Lowman said when asked just how much this award meant personally.
“It felt really special and validating when I received the award for the state of North Carolina, and I may have felt all the feels then of the years spent invested in young men and the game of football.
“I surely didn’t anticipate being named coach of the year for a region consisting of eight differing states. I imagine there were plenty of much better coaches that weren’t nominated!
“I can say, however, that it’s really neat. It’s definitely special and it just adds to my personal expectations I must live up to. As I’ve said numerous times; I am simply the benefactor of a great group of players and young men, great coaches, great administration, and a wonderful and supportive community.”
The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category.
Only eight coaches in the nation received sectional honors. Lowman was selected along with coaches from Massachusetts, Oregon, California, Texas, Virginia, Indiana and Kansas.
Since taking over the East Surry football program prior to the 2018 season, Lowman has led the Cardinals to back-to-back state championship appearances. This culminated with East winning the 1AA State Championship in December 2019 with an unblemished 15-0 record.
Both MaxPreps and the N.C. High School Athletic Association named Lowman State Coach of the Year following the Cards’ incredible season.
Lowman’s other coaching accomplishments include:
• a 26-4 overall record and 9-1 record in the Northwest 1A Conference
• a Northwest 1A Conference Championship
• back-to-back 1AA West Regional Championships
• an appearance in the 2018 1AA State Championship
• a 55-49 road win over the defending 2A State Champion (and the team that went on to win the 2A State Championship in 2019) Reidsville, which broke the opponent’s 43-game regular season win streak
• a 56-28 win over two-time defending 1AA State Champion Tarboro High School in the 1AA State Championship, which broke Tarboro’s 44-game winning streak – the fourth-longest streak in the nation at the time.
— —
Despite all of his accomplishments with the team on Friday (and sometimes Saturday) nights, Lowman’s biggest impact on the community has been away from the football field.
He helps spotlight local athletes in an effort to attract college recruiters at the Division I, II and III levels. Lowman created the East Surry High School Football Twitter account that featured the player highlights, GPA and statistics.
The 2019 squad had five players with Power Five (Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC) offers ranging from Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, West Virginia, Penn State, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Several other players were considered by various Division II and Division III schools.
“Coach Lowman keeps his players at the forefront of everything he does,” said East Surry principal Jared Jones. “He maintains a positive culture within his program that encourages players to enjoy the full experience of being a high school athlete.”
Lowman has also helped athletes showcase their talent in front of numerous college coaches. One way he does this is through a Premier Football Academy for athletes who were financially unable to travel and participate in costly clinics throughout the state. The academy was available to any high school age football player in the area, not just East Surry students.
“Multiple Division-I, II, and III coaches were provided evaluations and video from the camp while local coaches helped run the camp under Lowman’s leadership,” said Cardinal athletic director Randy Marion.
“Coach Lowman also organized recruiting combine days for college coaches of all levels to attend and evaluate East Surry football players as if they were attending a college camp. This may have been the only means for some players to receive exposure in front of college coaches.”
Lowman and his wife Heather have five children: Aniston, Scarlett, Olivia, Blake and Braxton, as well as a new grandson, Cohen.
As excited as Lowman is to receive this award, he’s most excited about North Carolina high school football finally returning. The Cardinals open the season on Feb. 26 at North Davidson.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports