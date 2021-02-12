Seniors lead East Surry in win over South Stokes

Cardinal senior Tyler Mabe knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in Thursday’s win over South Stokes.
Tye Needham (11) led East Surry with 15 points and 8 rebounds against South Stokes.
East Surry’s Derek Sutterby (12) goes up strong against a South Stokes defender.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Cardinals held off a fiery South Stokes squad to pick up a 48-47 win on Senior Night.
Tyler Mabe, Tye Needham, Derek Sutterby, Judd Goldbach and Will Hiatt were honored before Thursday’s home game. All five seniors started the game and combined for 33 of the team’s 48 points.
The Cardinal seniors also played a large part in keeping the lead alive during a hectic fourth quarter. Though East Surry (5-7) only trailed for 68 seconds in Thursday’s game, the Saura defense kept the visitors alive until the final buzzer.
South closed the third quarter on an 11-4 run to tie the game at 38. Isiah Lash went 2-of-2 from the line to give the Sauras their first lead with 6:42 left in the fourth.
That lead was short-lived, as East Surry’s Needham scored a layup and was fouled 12 seconds later. South’s JR Hairston fired back with a layup at 5:52. This time, the Sauras’ lead lasted for 56 seconds before Needham, who led the team with 15 points, scored in transition.
South Stokes’ (1-11) defensive intensity created opportunities on offense. Saura coach Jason Clark ran a deadly zone defense that created issues for East all night. The Sauras offense ran slow and featured heavy passing, searching for the best possible shot.
This strategy was tested when playing from behind in the fourth. South went 4:01 without scoring in the quarter. Needham, meanwhile, scored again to make it 45-42.
Lash laid in an alley-oop off an inbounds pass with 2:41 left to play, cutting the lead to a point. Cardinal sophomore Jordan Davis responded with his second 3-pointer of the night with 1:52 remaining to make it a two-score game.
Needham stole the ball before South could get a shot up. He later grabbed an offensive rebound as more time fell off the clock.
Rebounding was a strength of East’s throughout the game. Needham and Brown each grabbed eight boards and Sutterby had six. Seven of Needham’s rebounds came off the offensive glass.
The Sauras started intentionally fouling as they only had four team fouls at the time. The defense went for steals and picked up two more fouls. Before South could pick up its eighth team foul, an East Surry offensive foul gave the Sauras the ball.
South struggled to make a shot on the other end, but extended the play by grabbing three offensive boards. Connor Barron was eventually fouled to put South in the bonus.
Barron missed the front end of a one-and-one. East’s Davis was intentionally fouled and he missed the first bonus shot as well. The Sauras had another opportunity to close the gap, but missed a 3-pointer and quickly fouled East’s Brett Clayton.
Clayton missed his first free throw and it was rebounded by South’s Nathaniel Sisk. Sisk dished to Lash to knock down a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left. Clark called a timeout and told his players to foul immediately.
Hiatt was fouled with 3.3 seconds on the clock and missed the free throw. Needham challenged for the rebound and deflected the ball off a Saura player with 0.8 seconds left. East threw the ball into a crowd of players and the buzzer quickly followed.
The Cardinals improve to 4-4 in the Northwest 1A Conference with the win. East closes out the regular season next week with home games against Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy.
EAST SURRY – 13, 12, 13, 10 – 48
SOUTH STOKES – 9, 12, 17, 9 – 47
ESHS scoring: Tye Needham 15, Derek Sutterby 8, Luke Brown 7, Tyler Mabe 6, Jordan Davis 6, Brett Clayton 2, Tyler Mabe 3, Will Hiatt 2, Judd Goldbach 2
