Cardinals drop match to Villains

Myca Elmond (3) turns upfield on an East Surry attack.
East Surry’s Alex Galvan (10) outruns a Bishop defender in the midfield.
East Surry keeper Levi Bowman recorded nine saves in Wednesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry boys soccer fell to 1-3-1 on the season with a 3-0 loss to Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday.
The Cardinals and Villains were playing their second match inside David H. Diamont Stadium in seven days, with the first meeting taking place on Feb. 4. Teams in the Northwest 1A Conference are playing one another three times this season due to the nature of the compressed 2021 schedule.
Last week’s game saw the Villains strike early in the match and cling to a one-goal lead until the final whistle. East Surry prevented another quick strike in Wednesday’s meeting, but Bishop was still the first to score.
The Villains caught East Surry’s defense off-guard on an attack up the far sideline in the 21st minute. East fouled Bishop inside the box to give up a penalty kick. Cardinal keeper Levi Bowman guessed correctly and dove to his right. However, the shot was just out of his reach as it soared into the side-netting.
Bishop McGuinness added a second goal 15 minutes later when a long throw-in was redirected into the goal. The Villains put an exclamation mark on the win with a third goal in the 58th minute.
The loss is East Surry’s third in a row after starting 1-0-1. The Cardinals haven’t scored since their opening match at South Stokes on Jan. 27.
“We’ve done a really good job of possessing the ball and advancing up the field, but just had an issue getting shots,” said Cardinal coach Andy Jessup. “The start of the game was really good for us. The first 20 minutes we had possession and all the chances.”
The Cardinal offense ran though the midfield. Nick Lowery and Jesus Estrada kept the ball wide to get past the Bishop back line, and outside backs Lupe Chavez and Logan Fagg also pressed up to make sideline runs.
East attempted to use speed to their advantage with aerial through balls in the first half, but Bishop caught on and instituted an offside trap. The Villains also had a former All-Conference keeper willing to leave his line and intercept long passes.
The first Villain goal was a turning point in the match. Bishop slowly took over and controlled the midfield. East still used one-two passing to advance up sidelines, but had trouble getting inside the box.
“Bishop’s a really tough team that’s hard to break,” Jessup said. “It didn’t help that we deflated some as the game went on.”
After only managing three shots as a team in the first half, East Surry’s Myca Elmond broke free of his defender and ran up the near sideline. The through-ball was sent and there was just one defender and the keeper to beat.
The Villains’ sweeper shielded Elmond as the keeper jumped on the ball. However, the official blew the whistle and called the defender for obstruction. This gave East Surry an indirect free kick inside the 18-yard box at the spot of the foul.
Estrada used the free kick to pass to Lowery for a one-touch shot that was deflected out for a corner kick. This time, Lowery took the kick and Estrada took the shot. His header sailed wide of the frame for a goal kick.
Shots in the remainder of the second half were few and far between for East.
“The kids got down toward the end, and yeah that was a little disappointing to Sam [Lowe] and I,” Jessup said. “But they’re learning and growing each match. We’re still putting kids in different positions and will keep trying as we move forward.
The Cardinals have two conference matches next week that could serve as a turning point for the season. East is at South Stokes on Feb. 15 and at Mount Airy on Feb. 17.
“South Stokes is going to play us tough; they always play us tough,” Jessup said. “I’d like to see us have a little bit more patience on offense.
“Our guys know they can hang with these teams, so I’d like to see the kids play with a little more confidence out there.”
