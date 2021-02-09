Lady Bears show no mercy vs. Sauras

Nazonika Bell (23) converts a late-game layup.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth (21) and Annmarie Bedsaul (12) fight for a rebound against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Grey Moore led the Lady Bears with 16 points in a 41-point win over South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
The Mount Airy Lady Bears stayed in the hunt for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by defeating South Stokes 64-23 on Tuesday.
Led by Grey Moore’s 16 points, the Bears held the visiting Sauras to single digits in 3-of-4 quarters. Mount Airy also scored its third-most points in a single game this season with 64.
The Lady Sauras dropped their fifth-consecutive game to fall to 1-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.
Mount Airy improves to 5-5, reaching .500 for the first time this season. The Lady Bears are 5-2 against NW1A teams, with their only losses coming to No. 4 East Surry and No. 18 Bishop McGuinness.
The Bears jumped out to an 11-2 lead by the first officials’ timeout. Taylor Landreth had the Sauras’ only two points at the time, but a layup from Kyndall Casper made it 11-4 out of the timeout.
Mount Airy responded with a 9-0 run to close the quarter. Moore and Morgan Mayfield each had six points in the 20-point quarter, followed by Tessa Stovall with four and Alyssia Adkins and Addie Phipps each with two.
South Stokes scored a quick four points in the first 12 seconds of the second quarter. Ryley Lawson scored in the paint and was fouled at 7:51. She missed the free throw, but it was rebounded and put back up by teammate Ashley Cleghorn.
The Lady Bears controlled the boards from that point on, both offensively and defensively. Adkins scored off an offensive rebound on the very next play for Mount Airy.
Adkins’ field goal was the first of four on a 10-0 Granite Bear run. Adkins scored in the paint again and was followed by 3-pointers from Moore and Mayfield.
Kaelynn Lash interrupted the run with a 2-point field goal, but the Bears scored the next five to lead 35-10 at halftime.
The third quarter was South’s only double-digit quarter of the game, with Landreth, Casper and Kalaysia Fulp each scoring. Unfortunately for the Sauras, Mount Airy also went off.
The Bears’ focused on passing and managed to find the open player on most of their third-quarter possessions. The team had six different players score in the third.
The lead grew to 53-20 with just a quarter to play. South Stokes struggled to score in the fourth and only did so once. Sydney Seagraves scored from the low block late in the quarter to trigger a running clock.
—
MOUNT AIRY – 20, 15, 18, 11 – 64
SOUTH STOKES – 4, 6, 10, 3 – 23
MAHS scoring: Grey Moore 16, Morgan Mayfield 12, Alyssia Adkins 8, Tessa Stovall 6, Kylie Hollingsworth 6, Addie Phipps 5, Nazonika Bell 3, Sofia Stafford 2, Annmarie Bedsaul 2, Sydney Seagraves 2, Alissa Clato 2
SSHS scoring: Taylor Landreth 10, Kalaysia Fulp 5, Kyndall Casper 4, Gwen Amos-Wall 2, Kaelynn Lash 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports.