No. 11 Bears defeat Sauras to win ninth-straight game

Caden Fitzgibbons (23) floats through the air before releasing a layup.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Holden Poindexter switches to his left hand to finish a shot against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear junior Devyn Joyce (22) scores in transition.
Cory Smith | The News
Peyton Harmon (15) pulls up for long 2-pointer.
Cory Smith | The News
The Mount Airy boys basketball team came one step closer to the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by defeating South Stokes 72-30 Tuesday.
The Granite Bears (9-2, 7-0 NW1A), ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps 1A Division poll, have now won eight straight dating back to Jan. 12. Mount Airy’s latest six wins have all come by at least 25 points.
The Sauras drop to 1-10 on the season and 0-7 in the NW1A Conference.
Mount Airy hit 11 3-pointers in the win, including a team-high four from Brooks Sizemore. South Stokes struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 2-of-12 from deep.
The Saura offense wasn’t able to function in the first quarter due to steal after steal from the Bears. Zeb Stroup set the pace with a steal and dunk for the first two points of the night.
Mount Airy started 6-0 before South Stokes got on the board thanks to a Carson Stanley 3-pointer. The Bears followed Stanley’s bucket by scoring the next 19 points flowing into the second quarter.
Six different Bears scored in the first quarter: Sizemore, Stroup, Tyler Mason, Caden Fitzgibbons, Grant Routh and Holden Poindexter. Four of those players went on to score double digits, led by Sizemore’s 16.
The Sauras switched to a zone defense in the second quarter to slow the Bears offense. Isiah Lash broke the 19-0 run by Mount Airy with a jump shot at 6:14 in the second quarter. This made the score 25-5.
Ethan Moran followed Lash’s bucket with a 3-pointer. South played with more patience in the second quarter and was able to put the offense in motion. Lash and DJ Goolsby were able to penetrate, which either resulted in two points or opened the floor up for shooters like Jonah Fie.
The lead stayed at 20-up until 34-14. Mount Airy ran in transition to score the final eight points of the half, which ended with an emphatic dunk from Fitzgibbons.
Mount Airy’s basket seemed to grow in size during halftime. After knocking down just three 3-pointers in the first half, the Bears hit four in the third quarter and another four in the fourth.
The eight made 3-pointers came on just 17 shots (47%).
With the exception of a Junior Hairston 3-pointer to start the second half, the Sauras scored its remaining points in the paint or on the free throw line.
South Stokes was held to just four second-half field goals. The Bears went up by 40 on an Eli Morrison layup to start a running clock.
—
MOUNT AIRY – 21, 21, 16, 14 – 72
SOUTH STOKES – 3, 11, 11, 5 – 30
MAHS scoring: Brooks Sizemore 16, Holden Poindexter 11, Grant Routh 10, Caden Fitzgibbons 10, Tyler Mason 7, Peyton Harmon 5, Zeb Stroup 4, Devyn Joyce 4, Kasen Taylor 3, Eli Morrison 2
SSHS scoring: Junior Hairston 6, Nathaniel Sisk 5, Ethan Moran 3, Carson Stanley 3, Jonah Fie 3, Isiah Lash 3, Jaylan Lind 3, DJ Goolsby 2, Aaron Justice 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith