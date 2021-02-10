Surry Central Golden Eagles upset No. 19 North Surry Greyhounds

North Surry’s James McCreary (15) launches a fadeaway jumper over Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00).
Golden Eagle junior Christian Robinson (2) scored a career-high 17 points to lift Surry Central over North Surry.
North Surry’s Tanner Woods knocks down one of his three 3-pointers against Surry Central.
DOBSON — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Surry Central’s offensive game plan in Monday’s game against North Surry was simple: get to the basket. It didn’t matter if that meant posting up, driving and dishing, utilizing a pick-and-roll or running in transition.
The Golden Eagles never strayed from their strategy and wore the Greyhounds down on both ends of the floor. Surry Central took the lead midway through the second quarter and never relinquished it on the way to a 62-51 win.
Central only attempted seven shots from outside the paint, outscoring North 46-16 in the paint. Three of those shots came from beyond the arc, and two went in.
North Surry (5-2), which is ranked No. 19 in the 2A division according to MaxPreps, was held to a season-low 51 points against Central. The Hounds were tied for first in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference standings, but dropped to second with Monday’s loss.
Monday’s make-up was North Surry’s first game in 13 days. The Hounds shot just 31% from the field compared to the Eagles’ 57%.
Surry Central (3-5) forward Christian Robinson scored a career-high 17 points in the win. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Robinson scored five straight as part of a 9-0 Central run in the second.
North held a 19-17 lead with 5:48 left in the first half after James McCreary hit 2-of-3 free throws for the Greyhounds. Brady Woods, who finished with 15 points for Surry Central, started the run with a layup in traffic to tie the score at 19.
Robinson was fouled while shooting with 4:58 left in the quarter. He went 1-of-2 from the line, then scored back-to-back buckets on the Eagles’ next two possessions. Robinson looked like he was going up for his third straight from the low block, but used the fake to dish to a slashing Dakota Mills for an open layup.
Twenty-five of Surry Central’s 27 made field goals came off assists. Brady Woods led the team with eight assists and Mills had seven.
North Surry stayed in the fight with a triple from Tanner Woods and putback from Isaac Riggs. Central led 30-24 at the half.
The Eagles didn’t waste time getting the ball to Robinson in the second half. In the first 3:40 of the third quarter, Robinson scored eight of Central’s first 10 points. Brady Woods added four of his own to bring the lead to double digits.
Robinson scored Central’s first two field goals of the fourth quarter to round out his 17-point performance.
Despite the scoring barrage by Central, North wasn’t out of the fight just yet. The Greyhounds matched each point Central scored in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. It was the existing lead that complicated things.
Down 52-42 with five minutes left to play, North Surry started taking more shots from beyond the arc. Kolby Watson hit one early in the quarter and Tanner Woods knocked down a pair in the closing minutes, yet the lead stayed intact.
When Robinson’s scoring slowed down, Brady Woods and Kade Norman took over. The duo combined for 12 points in the fourth.
Central led by as many as 16 before the final whistle handed the Eagles their third win of the season.
SURRY CENTRAL – 12, 18, 14, 18 – 62
NORTH SURRY – 12, 12, 9, 18 – 51
SCHS scoring: Christian Robinson 17, Brady Woods 15, Kade Norman 7, Avery Wilmoth 6, Jacob Mitchell 6, Brady Edmonds 3, Reece Hanson 2, Josh Pardue 2, Dakota Mills 2
NSHS scoring: James McCreary 16, Tanner Woods 11, Kolby Watson 8, Cameron Taylor 5, Isaac Riggs 4, Jackson Smith 4, Ryan Simmons 3
