Lady Runnin’ Patriots win ninth-straight

Millennium Charter freshman Clara Minix (1) led the Lions with seven points in Friday’s game against Surry Homeschool. Andrea Jarrell Photography Surry Homeschool’s Lindsay Cooper led the Runnin’ Patriots with 23 points in a win over Millennium Charter Academy. Cory Smith | The News Lion senior Karlie Gwyn surveys the court in a game against Surry Homeschool. Andrea Jarrell Photography Surry Homeschool coach Todd Hill and the Runnin’ Patriots won their ninth-straight game on Friday. Cory Smith | The News CC Chambers (35) begins a baseline drive for Millennium Charter. Andrea Jarrell Photography

Millennium Charter Academy faced one of its most intimidating challenges of the season on Friday by hosting the Surry Runnin’ Patriots.

After not playing for almost a month, Millennium’s first game back was against a team that hadn’t lost in the same amount of time. Surry Homeschool dominated from the opening whistle to win its ninth-straight game, 70-12.

Lindsay and Ashlyn Cooper combined for 10 steals in the Lady Patriots’ win. Surry assisted on 16 of its field goals and committed just three turnovers. Millennium was also without its leading scorer for the game.

MILLENNIUM – 4, 3, 2, 3 – 12

SURRY HOMESCHOOL – 21, 17, 14, 17 – 70

MCA scoring: Clara Minix 7, CC Chambers 3, Abby Hodges 2

SRP scoring: Lindsay Cooper 23, Ashlyn Cooper 15, Kayleigh Cooper 14, Jordan Williams 9, Karlie Effler 5, Faith McClary 2, Brooke Spence 2

Patriots Runnin’ down a dream

Of the Runnin’ Patriots’ nine consecutive wins, six came in the past 12 days.

A reshuffling of games early in the season set the team up for this rough two-week stretch of six away games. Surry coach Todd Hill joked that he might not recognize his team in white jerseys normally worn at home since they’ve not worn them in so long.

Having now completed the gauntlet of games put in front of his team, Hill applauded the efforts of his players the last few weeks that helped the team improve to 18-2.

“We ran the ball pretty well tonight considering what the girls have been through recently,” said Hill, who recently recorded his 300th win as Patriots coach. “That’s the good thing about having so many legs on this team. We conditioned really hard because we knew this tough stretch was coming up.”

Hill was worried about fatigue earlier in the week when Surry faced Forsyth Home Educators on Feb. 1.

The Patriots squeaked out a four-point win over Forsyth in a game that featured a combined 56 points. Surry took the win by a score of 30-26.

Hill’s squad shot just 25% from the field in the win. Forsyth’s 3-2 zone defense stumped the Surry squad. It took well into the second half for the team to figure it out.

“We couldn’t have thrown it in the ocean if we were in a row boat,” Hill said.

The Patriots pulled it together in the fourth quarter and went on a decent run to win the team’s final conference game of the regular season. It wasn’t pretty, but Hill said he’s thankful for any win the Pats can come away with having only scored 30 points.

Lindsay Cooper led Surry with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win. Karlie Effler came close to a double-double with seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Effler also led the team with three steals.

Kayleigh Cooper finished the game with six points, followed by Faith McClary with four, Ashlyn Cooper with two and Jordan Weddle with one.

The next night, Feb. 2, Surry traveled to southeast to face the Alamance Christian.

Alamance is only a few years removed from winning multiple state championships in basketball. The Patriots defeated Alamance by 20 points back in November, and followed it up with a 64-41 win last week.

After struggling to score 30 points 24 hours prior, Surry boasted 32 points at the end of the first half against Alamance.

“It’s crazy to think about how much we struggled to hit shots against Forsyth only to come out like we did against Alamance,” Hill said.

That said, this season has been anything but ordinary and nothing quite surprises Hill anymore.

“Despite it being such an unorthodox year, this team’s done a really good job of getting the job done,” he said.

It was Effler’s turn to record a double-double against Alamance. She led the team with 23 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Kayleigh Cooper finished with 16 points, followed by Faith McClary with 11, Lindsay Cooper with eight, Jordan Williams with four and Ashlyn Cooper with two.

