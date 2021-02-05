Central, East boys clash on the hardwood

East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) set a new career-high with 27 points against Surry Central on Wednesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Brady Edmonds (33) attempts a free throw against Atkins.
Jeff Linville | The News
East Surry senior Will Hiatt (22) attempts a layup in a game against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Central’s Avery Wilmoth nearly set a new career high with 16 points against East Surry.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — East Surry sophomore Jordan Davis scored a career-high 27 points to lift his team over Surry Central in a non-conference matchup.
Both the Golden Eagles (2-5) and Cardinals (4-5) came into Wednesday’s game looking to rebound from big losses. Central had a two-game win streak broken by Atkins, ranked No. 23 in the 2A division by MaxPreps, on Jan. 29.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, were a day removed from suffering their second conference loss of the season, falling to Mount Airy, who is ranked No. 13 in the 1A division.
In this game, Central stormed back from from a 17-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the third quarter, but Card free throws in the fourth sealed the victory for the visitors.
Momentum shifted numerous times in the game. One team would control the first part of a quarter, then the other would dominate the latter half. Other times one team would go on a hot streak in one quarter, only to go cold in the next.
East Surry took an early lead in the first and went up 15-6 out of the gate. Davis, Trey Armstrong and Luke Brown each hit 3-pointers in the quarter.
Central’s Dakota Mills responded with the Eagles’ only 3-pointer of the first half. The Eagles closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to close the Cardinal lead to six, but East Surry followed with its best quarter of the night.
Davis hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter as East Surry outscored Central 22-9. Six Cardinal players scored in the quarter, while Central was held to just two field goals and a few free throws. East Surry led 37-20 at halftime.
The Eagles didn’t quit down 17. Instead, coach Myles Wilmoth’s team played with new energy and doubled their first-half total.
After scoring just three points on three free throws in the first half, Golden Eagle sophomore Avery Wilmoth scored 13 in the second to fall a point shy of tying a career-high. This included the 3-pointer that capped a 20-2 run that put Central up 40-39.
Mills, Avery Wilmoth, Brady Woods, Kade Norman, Jacob Mitchell and Reece Hanson each scored at least one field goal in the third.
A Tye Needham free throw tied the game at 40 heading into the fourth quarter.
East Surry scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to regain the lead, 48-40. Central scored on back-to-back possessions to bring it within three.
The Cards only scored three field goals in the fourth quarter. The remaining 10 points came from the free throw line. Armstrong went 1-for-2, Brown 2-for-2 and Davis 7-for-9.
East overcame seven fourth-quarter points from Avery Wilmoth to hold on for the 56-52 win.
Central won the rebounding battle 34-28, led by seven from both Christian Robinson and Avery Wilmoth. Brett Clayton grabbed seven boards for East Surry, followed by Needham and Derek Sutterby with six each.
Each team recorded 12 assists; Central’s Woods and East’s Needham led with eight each.
Surry Central is off until Feb. 8, when the Eagles host No. 17 North Surry. The Cardinals travel to North Stokes (3-4) on Feb. 5.
— —
SURRY CENTRAL – 11, 9, 20, 12 – 52
EAST SURRY – 15, 22, 3, 16 – 56
SCHS scoring: Avery Wilmoth 16, Dakota Mills 7, Christian Robinson 7, Brady Woods 6, Jacob Mitchell 6, Kade Norman 4, Reece Hanson 3, Brady Edmonds 2, Josh Pardue 1
ESHS scoring: Jordan Davis 27, Trey Armstrong 9, Brett Clayton 8, Luke Brown 7, Will Hiatt 2, Tyler Mabe 2, Tye Needham 1
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports