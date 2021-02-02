Lady Cards remain undefeated at 7-0

Kylie Hollingsworth (21) elevates over two Cardinal defenders for a second-half layup.
Cory Smith | The News
Bella Hutchens (24) gets the hoop and the harm against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear senior Tessa Stovall (3) contorts in traffic to get a shot up.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Alyssia Adkins (10) boxes out East Surry’s Kate Parks in Tuesday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
The No. 4 East Surry Lady Cardinals added another double-digit win to their resume on Tuesday by taking down Mount Airy.
The Cardinals (7-0, 5-0) have now won seven-straight, with six of those wins coming by at least 17 points. The latest being a 53-36 win over Mount Airy.
East Surry has won by margins of 4, 17, 18, 27, 29, 46 and 46 this season. The four-point overtime win came over conference foe Bishop McGuinness, now ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps poll.
Mount Airy came into Tuesday’s home game having won three of its last four. All three wins came by at least 22 points. The only loss was to Bishop in a game that also went to overtime.
East started the night on an 8-1 run before the first official’s timeout. After that, costly turnovers by the Cards allowed Mount Airy to battle back. Sofia Stafford and Grey Moore each had 3-point field goals as the lead was cut to just a point by the end of the first.
The Lady Bears looked like they had East figured out by taking a second quarter lead of 16-14. Mount Airy was even without Addie Phipps, a sophomore guard that scored a combined 54 over the previous two games, due to foul trouble in the quarter.
East Surry’s strategy of using its size to attack the basket was countered by Mount Airy’s speed and defense. East was settling for free throws when coach Caleb Gilley wanted field goals.
Dasia Lambert and Bella Hutchens started to put things together at the end of the quarter, but didn’t truly connect the dots until the third.
Cardinal junior Cadence Lawson, who had just four points in the first half, scored in the paint to start the third quarter. Stafford countered for Mount Airy to make it 25-24, with East leading. The Cardinals then proceeded to outscore the Bears 18-2 for the rest of the quarter.
Lawson and Hutchens were unstoppable in the paint. The duo combined for 13 points in the third quarter and 35 points on the night. Lambert and Brooke Gammons combined for the Cards remaining points in the 20-point quarter.
Mount Airy’s second field goal of the second half didn’t come until the 7:35 mark of the fourth quarter. The Bears only had five made field goals in the entire second half.
East Surry’s win is not only the team’s seventh victory of the 2021 season, but it is also the program’s seventh-consecutive win over Mount Airy.
The Cardinals continue their pursuit of perfection against North Stokes on Feb. 5. The Lady Bears look to rebound the same night in a game at Winston-Salem Prep.
MOUNT AIRY – 9, 13, 4, 10 – 36
EAST SURRY – 10, 13, 20, 10 – 53
MAHS scoring: Sofia Stafford 10, Addie Phipps 9, Morgan Mayfield 7, Tessa Stovall 5, Grey Moore 3, Kylie Hollingsworth 2
ESHS scoring: Cadence Lawson 18, Bella Hutchens 17, Dasia Lambert 12, Brooke Gammons 6
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports