No. 13 Bears win sixth-straight

Mount Airy’s Peyton Harmon (15) draws an offensive foul on East Surry’s Luke Brown (20).
Cory Smith | The News
Bryan Hayes and the Mount Airy Bears improved to 5-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 27-point win over East Surry on Tuesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy freshman Tyler Mason (21) drives for an easy two points.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy won its sixth-straight game Tuesday by blowing out conference rival East Surry.
The Bears welcomed the Cardinals into Finch Gymnasium with an explosive 28-point opening quarter. Mount Airy led by at least 14 points the rest of the way to take sole possession of first place in the Northwest 1A Conference.
Mount Airy’s win continues the trend of double-digit victories. Bryan Hayes’ team has won its last four games by margins of 42, 25, 25 and now 27. The Granite Bears are currently ranked No. 13 in the 1A division in the latest MaxPreps poll and have the highest strength of schedule of any team in the top 25.
East Surry was on a bit of win streak before running into Bishop McGuinness last week. The Cardinals, who started out 3-0 in conference play, dropped to third place with losses to the Villains and now Bears.
In the Cards’ defense, Mount Airy just didn’t seem to miss for long stretches of the game. An intense Bear defense created opportunities and the team converted on the other end.
The Bears were led in scoring by junior Zeb Stroup with 13. Stroup, who scored six of his points on dunks alone, was also a defensive MVP with his early blocks and constant presence on the boards.
Four of Mount Airy’s starters scored in double figures, showing the true team mentality the Bears play with. Even in the team’s incredible first quarter, five different players recorded field goals.
The night began with a layup and the foul for Stroup just 45 seconds in. East’s Derek Sutterby countered with two points of his own on an assist from Jordan Davis.
Davis knocked down a jumper of his own at the 6:00 mark to cut the Bear lead to 8-4. It was after Davis’ field goal that things got out of control.
The Bears scored the next nine points before the official’s timeout, then scored another six before East ended a scoring drought of nearly five minutes.
Mount Airy knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter, three of which came from Brooks Sizemore. The Bears hit a total of 10 3-pointers on the night.
East Surry rallied in the second quarter by going on a 10-2 run in the first four minutes. Trey Armstrong provided a spark off the bench by diving all over the floor, running coast-to-coast and racking up a few steals.
Despite the rally, Mount Airy closed the half with an 8-2 run of its own. An 18-point third-quarter further cemented the Bears dominance as the lead grew to as many as 31.
Both coaches emptied their benches in the fourth.
East Surry can bounce back in a game against Surry Central on Feb. 3. Mount Airy will travel to Winston-Salem Prep on Feb. 5.
MOUNT AIRY – 28, 12, 18, 11 – 69
EAST SURRY – 6, 12, 9, 15 – 42
MAHS scoring: Zeb Stroup 13, Brooks Sizemore 12, Grant Routh 12, Holden Poindexter 11, Tyler Mason 7, Peyton Harmon 4, Kasen Taylor 3, Eli Morrison 3, Reece Deaton 2, Caden Fitzgibbons 2
ESHS scoring: Jordan Davis 11, Tye Needham 6,Trey Armstrong 5, Brett Clayton 4, Tyler Mabe 3, Will Hiatt 3, Derek Sutterby 3, Judd Goldbach 3, Brayden Ring 2, Luke Brown 2
