Western Piedmont names its Volleyball All-Conference selections

Jaylyn Templeton sets a teammate in Surry Central’s playoff match against West Wilkes.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Bella Jones serves against West Stokes.
Michael Mullins | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Marissa McCann places an attack past a West Stokes blocker.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Chelsey Atkins serves in a match at West Stokes.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Aniya Joyce lines up for an attack against West Stokes.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Surry Central’s Lainey Smith elevates for a serve.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle libero Katelyn Patterson lays out to keep a rally alive.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen serves in a match at West Stokes.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
West Stokes and Surry Central combined for nine of the 19 total selections on the Western Piedmont All-Conference team.
West captured the school’s first-ever conference volleyball championship by finishing the regular season undefeated. The Wildcats were briefly ranked as high as No. 1 in the state on MaxPreps.
Both the WPAC Player and Coach of the Year came from West Stokes.
Senior setter Jaden Tuttle was named WPAC Player of the Year. Tuttle, who is committed to play volleyball at Campbell University, is the all-time assist leader at West with 2,034 assists. She totaled 466 assists this season as well as 111 digs and 40 aces.
Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens was named Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 15-1 record. West Stokes reached the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs.
West Stokes received five all-conference selections including Tuttle. Conference runner-up Surry Central was next with four selections.
The Lady Eagles finished 12-4 in coach Carrie Bruce’s first season back with the team. Like West Stokes, Central also reached the Sweet 16. The Eagles fell to West Wilkes, who went on to become West Regional runner-up.
All four of Central’s all-conference selections are juniors.
North Surry just missed out on the state playoffs that were reduced by 50% this season. The Lady Hounds finished 10-4 on the season, with its only losses coming to West Stokes and Surry Central.
Two of North Surry’s three all-conference selections will return next season.
Below is the full list of WPAC all-conference selections and honorable mentions for the 2020-21 season.
All Conference
West Stokes: Jaden Tuttle (POY), Bree Spainhour, Emily Emerson, Anna Grace Smith, Addy Moore
Surry Central: Mia McMillen, Jaylyn Templeton, Katelyn Patterson, Lainey Smith
North Surry: Delaney Fulk, Bella Jones, Aniya Joyce
Forbush: Salem Finney, Korbyn Brown, Emily Webb
Atkins: Saniya Gabriel, Katelyn Fishel
Walkertown: Kayleigh Holmes
Carver: Taliyah McDuffie
Honorable Mentions
West Stokes: Kiley Lickfeld and Taylor Grimes
Surry Central: Marissa McCann and Chelsey Atkins
Forbush: Addison Harrell and Cameron Deranek
Atkins: Trinity Sanders and Ghazal Mirzazadeh
Walkertown: Jayona Griffin and Madison Minga-Perry
Carver: Evelyn Sandoval-Rodriguez and Sofia Tellez Maldonado