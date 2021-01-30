Fouls doom Eagles’ 2nd half in loss

Kade Norman (4) fights through contact and makes a short basket in the second quarter.
Jeff Linville | The News
Christian Robinson (2) takes the blocking foul, but can’t get the basket, too, in the first quarter. He would split the free throws.
Jeff Linville | The News
Dakota Mills (1) tries to drive the baseline and gets clobbered in midair.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central’s boys hung with Atkins for most of the first half before momentum swung fully to the Camels Friday night in an 80-38 loss.
Midway through the second quarter, it was still a single-digit game at 29-21. However, from that point on, Atkins would dominate the home team 51-17.
The Golden Eagles never led as Atkins hit the first two shots of the game. Southpaw senior Arun Somasundaram hit the first of his five three-pointers.
Central’s Brady Woods answered with a triple, but then the lefty hit two more deep shots, and Cameron McDonald scored at the rim for a quick eight points to make it 13-3.
The lead was 18-6 when Central pieced together a couple of baskets and 2-4 from the line to close to 18-12. Atkins scored the last two buckets to go up 22-12 going into the second quarter.
Atkins was up 26-15 when head coach Marlon Brim was given a technical after getting upset that a referee was admonishing one of his players. Brim demanded to know what the official was saying to his player, and the referee said he was telling the young man that he had to keep his facemask on under this year’s rules.
After getting his technical, Brim didn’t wear his own mask, which was down around his chin almost the entire second half.
Woods had 10 points in the first quarter and stepped up to the line to shoot the technical foul shots. He missed both — and after hitting two 3-pointers in the first frame, Woods didn’t make a shot over 5 feet away the rest of the game.
Still, with Woods converting a couple of layups, the Eagles were only down eight at 29-21 when the Camels finished the quarter on an 11-1 run for a 40-22 halftime score.
The third quarter didn’t start off any better as Atkins began with a 13-2 run.
Central did put together an 8-3 push, but that only cut the margin to 56-32. Atkins led at the end of the third 62-33.
The fourth quarter saw a steady diet of free throws as Atkins had 10 attempts (making 6).
After Jacob Mitchell opened the fourth with a basket, Atkins scored the next 14 points for a 76-35 lead, which started a running clock with 3:33 left.
———
CENTRAL — 12, 10, 11, 5 – 38
ATKINS — 22, 18, 22, 18 – 80
SCHS scoring: Brady Woods 15, Dakota Mills 6, Josh Pardue 4, Jacob Mitchell 4, Christopher Chambers 3, Christian Robinson 2, Kade Norman 2, Brad Edmonds 2
Atkins scoring: Arun Somasundaram 26, Michael Conrad III 12, Cameron McDonald 8, Jalante Edwards 6, Desmond Dixon 6, Rashee Sims 6, Jaeden Allen 5, Josh Durham 2, Jordan Page 2, Chris Redd 2
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.