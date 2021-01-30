Quick start carries Lady Eagles

Megan Atkins (10) gets plenty of time to line up her only 3-pointer of the night during an 8-point outburst in the second quarter.
Jeff Linville | The News
Jordan Westmoreland (32) takes the contact and gets the mid-range jumper to fall. She completed the three-point play at the start of the third quarter.
Jeff Linville | The News
Mia McMillen got the team off to a hot start with 10 points in the first quarter, including this driving layup.
Jeff Linville | The News
Senior Martha Antunez (5) came off the bench to hit two shots for five points.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead and kept a comfortable margin all the way to a 23-point win against the Lady Camels Friday evening.
Mia McMillen gave Surry Central a spark in the first quarter, Megan Atkins got hot in the second, and the bench provided contributions in a 53-35 win.
Central held an early 4-2 lead, then went on a 13-0 run over the next six minutes before Atkins called a timeout with 1:21 left in the quarter.
That didn’t stop the momentum for the Eagles.
Atkins got its second basket late in the first quarter to make it 17-4. By this point McMillen had five baskets for 10 points.
Then the home team scored the next six points to go up 23-4.
Then at 27-12, Central had another 6-0 spurt for a 21-point lead in the final minute of the half.
Atkins made one free throw with 30.2 seconds left in the second quarter to make the halftime score 33-13. Central’s Megan Atkins had eight points in the second frame.
The visitors didn’t go quietly in the second half, however. The Camels came out gunning from long range, making three bombs for nine points in the first three minutes; meanwhile full-court pressure created turnovers.
Atkins outscored Central 13-8 in the third period, with Eagle center Jordan Westmoreland getting five of those eight points.
The home team responded to that push with an 8-0 run to start the fourth. That made the lead 23 points.
Atkins’ Layla Tillery scored seven points in the last three minutes to make the margin a little closer.
The Lady Eagles only made 2-13 from long range, but hit a solid 19-42 (45%) on two-point tries. The team had 26 rebounds (18 on defense, 8 offense), 11 steals, 6 assists, and 2 blocks (both by Jaylyn Templeton).
Unfortunately, the team also committed 20 turnovers.
Central, which improved to 5-3, travels to rival North Surry on Tuesday. The Lady Greyhounds won the first meeting 50-35.
Atkins, which falls to 2-4, has a home game with West Stokes Tuesday.
CENTRAL — 17, 16, 8, 12 – 53
ATKINS — 4, 9, 13, 9 – 35
SCHS scoring: Mia McMillen 17, Megan Atkins 10, Jordan Westmoreland 6, Brittany Frausto 5, Martha Antunes 5, Arial Holt 2, Jaylyn Templeton 2, Lillian Orozco 2, Katelyn Patterson 2
Atkins scoring: Layla Tillery 11, Charlene Samuels 8, Cynthia Samuels 5, Amy Pedroza 3, Melanie Moore 10, Niyyah Lindsay 2, Alex Shen 2, Kennedy Paige 2
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.