Bears, Lady Cards hitting their stride

East Surry senior Dasia Lambert drives against Winston-Salem Prep.
Cory Smith | The News
Jordan Westmoreland (32) grabs an offensive board for Surry Central and puts it back up despite contact from a North Forsyth player.
Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Megan Atkins attempts a 3-point shot in the Lady Eagles’ win over North Forsyth.
Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News
A look at recent basketball games involving local teams:
Jan. 28 Surry Central boys @ West Stokes
Surry Central fended off the West Stokes Wildcats to win their second-straight game.
Thursday’s 60-57 win marked Central’s first victory over West since Feb. 5, 2014, and just the second since 2006.
The Eagles jumped out to a 31-20 lead at halftime by holding West Stokes to just four two-point field goals. West started the third quarter by scoring 13-straight. Central sophomore Josh Pardue kept the Eagles in the game with eight third-quarter points.
Reece Hansen added three in the quarter to put Central up 42-38 heading into the fourth.
Dakota Mills, Brady Woods and Jacob Mitchell combined to shoot 4-of-5 from the free throw line down the stretch to keep the lead alive. West Stokes trailed by six in the closing seconds, but knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to round out the final score of 60-57.
SURRY CENTRAL – 20, 11, 11, 18 – 60
WEST STOKES – 11, 9, 18, 19 – 57
SCHS scoring: Brady Woods 17, Christian Robinson 9, Jacob Mitchell 8, Josh Pardue 8, Dakota Mills 7, Avery Wilmoth 5, Reece Hanson 5, Kade Norman 1
Next game: Surry Central (2-3) travels to Atkins (5-1) on Jan. 29
Jan. 26 Surry Central girls @ North Forsyth
Surry Central got back on track Tuesday by defeating North Forsyth 65-28.
The Lady Eagles came into Tuesday’s game against the Vikings having dropped back-to-back games for the first time all season.
Four players scored in double digits, led by Mia McMillen’s 18, as the Eagles cruised to a 37-point win. McMillen also came close to a double-double with nine steals.
Each of Central’s four wins this season have come by at least 22 points. The Eagles are 4-1 when scoring at least 50 points, but 0-2 below that mark.
SURRY CENTRAL – 14, 18, 18, 15 – 65
NORTH FORSYTH – 4, 8, 3, 13 – 28
SCHS scoring: Mia McMillen 18, Jordan Westmoreland 13, Brittany Frausto 10, Megan Atkins 10, Arial Holt 5, Jaylyn Templeton 4, Martha Antunez 3, Lillian Orozco, Katelyn Patterson 1
Next game: Surry Central (4-3) hosts Atkins (2-3) on Jan. 29
Jan. 26 Mount Airy boys vs. Bishop McGuinness
Mount Airy rose to the top of the Northwest 1A Conference rankings with a statement win over No. 14 Bishop McGuinness. The Villains were 2-0 before coming to the Granite City and losing 72-47.
After a 1-2 start, the Bears, ranked No. 24 in the latest MaxPreps poll, have now won four straight. This includes a perfect 3-0 record in conference play.
The Granite Bears have now scored at least 67 points in three of their last four games. Ten Mount Airy players scored in the win over the Villains, led by 15 from Caden Fitzgibbons and 14 from a returning Holden Poindexter. The duo also combined for 14 rebounds.
Mount Airy and East Surry are the only NW1A teams yet to lose a conference game.
MOUNT AIRY – 72
BISHOP MCGUINNESS – 47
Scoring by quarter not available.
MAHS scoring: Caden Fitzgibbons 15, Holden Poindexter 14, Zeb Stroup 11, Grant Routh 8, Tyler Mason 7, Brooks Sizemore 7, Peyton Harmon 6, Devyn Joyce 2, Kasen Taylor 1, Eli Morrison 1
Next game: Mount Airy (5-2) travels to North Stokes (1-3) on Jan. 29
Jan. 26 M.A. girls vs. Bishop
A furious comeback by Mount Airy fell short against the No. 10-ranked Villains of Bishop McGuinness in overtime.
The Bears trailed by 11 at halftime and 10 heading into the fourth quarter. Bishop’s duo of Tate and Charley Chappell combined for 35 points and 15 rebounds.
Led by Addie Phipps’ 21 points, Mount Airy outscored Bishop 16-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
However, the Villains held Mount Airy scoreless in overtime to secure the 62-56 win.
MOUNT AIRY – 10, 13, 17, 16, 0 – 56
BISHOP MCGUINNESS – 14, 20, 16, 6, 6 – 62
MAHS scoring – Addie Phipps 21, Grey Moore 14, Tessa Stovall 9, Morgan Mayfield 8, Kylie Hollingsworth 2, Alyssia Adkins 1, Sydney Seagraves 1
Next game: Mount Airy (2-4) travels to North Stokes (2-2) on Jan. 29
Jan. 26 East Surry girls @ South Stokes
East Surry’s girls had another explosive night by overwhelming South Stokes in Walnut Cove.
The Lady Cardinals scored a season-high 78 points in the 78-31 win. East Surry, ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps polls, has won all five of its games this season by at least 17 points.
Senior Dasia Lambert led the way with a season-high 20 points. Freshman Bella Hutchens added a career-high 18 as East scored more in the first half than South did all night.
East Surry’s biggest test of the year comes Friday as the Lady Cards travel to Kernersville to face the only other undefeated team in the NW1A Conference, Bishop McGuinness.
EAST SURRY – 17, 20, 17, 24 – 78
SOUTH STOKES – 6, 10, 9, 6 – 31
ESHS scoring: Dasia Lambert 20, Bella Hutchens 18, Cadence Lawson 14, Rosie Craven 10, Brooke Gammons 8, Kylie Bruner 8
Next game: No. 6 East Surry (5-0) will travel to No. 10 Bishop McGuinness (3-0) on Jan. 29
Jan. 26 E.S. boys @ South Stokes
The Cardinal boys defeated South Stokes 54-49 in overtime to stay unbeaten in the Northwest 1A Conference.
East Surry fell to a 28-23 halftime deficit, but held South to just five points in the third quarter. East Surry once again held South below 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the score was tied at 42 at the end of regulation.
The Cards outscored the Sauras 12-7 in OT.
Luke Brown scored a career-high 19 points and came close to a double-double with eight rebounds. Tye Needham also flirted with a double-double, finishing with 11 points and seven boards to go with four assists.
EAST SURRY – 11, 12, 11, 8, 12 – 54
SOUTH STOKES – 11, 17, 5, 9, 7 – 49
ESHS scoring: Luke Brown 19, Tye Needham 11, Derek Sutterby 9, Jordan Davis 8, Will Hiatt 4, Trey Armstrong 3
Next game: East Surry (3-3) travels to Bishop McGuinness (2-1) on Jan. 29