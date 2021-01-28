WPAC Championship Swim Meet Results: Boys

North Surry’s boys relay team won a silver medal and a bronze medal at the WPAC Championship meet. Members of the relay team are, from left, Jordan Inman, Alec Singleton, Konnor Mauldin and Aiden Johnson.
Submitted Photo
Surry Central’s Abraham Mendez competes in the 100 yard backstroke.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Matthew Holder poses with his bronze medal following the WPAC Championship.
Submitted Photo
North Surry’s Jordan Inman hurries through his portion of the 200 yard freestyle relay.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Surry and Surry Central’s boys swim teams won a combined eight medals at the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Meet.
The boys’ half of the meet was dominated by Atkins. Out of 11 total events, the Camels won gold in all but two: the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle.
Forbush and West Stokes split these two races to take the remaining two golds.
Competitors were awarded 9 points for first-place finishes in individual races, 7 for second, 6 for third and one fewer per place through eighth.
In relay races, teams were awarded 18 points for first-place finishes, 14 for second place, 12 for third, 10 for fourth and 8 for fifth.
Atkins blew the competition out of the water, amassing 152 points. Forbush finished second with 103 points, followed by Surry Central in third with 69 points, North Surry in fourth with 58 points and West Stokes in fifth with 33 points.
Walkertown had one representative in the meet, but failed to accumulate any points. Neither North Forsyth nor Carver sent athletes to the meet.
Surry Central swimmers walked away with two silver medals and two bronze medals, coming from two relays and two individual races.
Abbott Nixon participated in each of the Golden Eagles’ medal-winning races. Nixon, a senior, took silver in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.03, and bronze in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.64.
He finished just 0.24 seconds behind second place in the 100 butterfly.
Nixon was part of both relay squads that finished in the top three. In the 200 freestyle relay, he teamed with Abraham Mendez, Trey Hamlin and Daniel Atkins to take silver with a time of 1:56.25.
Nixon and Atkins teamed with Adam Southard and Isaac Gonzalez in the 200 yard medley relay. The team finished third with a time of 2:15.87.
North Surry’s four bronze medals also came in the form of two relays and two individual races.
The team of Jordan Inman, Konnor Mauldin, Aiden Johnson and Alec Singleton took bronze in both the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays. The Greyhounds completed the 200 free relay in 2:03.77 and the 400 free relay in 4:52.42.
Singleton and Matthew Holder each won individual bronze for North Surry. Singleton did so in the 100 yard freestyle, which he finished in 59.08. Holder grabbed bronze in the 100 yard backstroke by finishing 1:16.48.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith