Greyhound boys cruise to 5-1

Jahreece Lynch (3) defies gravity for a layup against Walkertown.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound junior Ryan Simmons puts a shot up after grabbing an offensive board.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Tanner Woods is honored on Senior Night.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Issac Riggs is honored on Senior Night.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Carson Hawks is honored on Senior Night.
Cory Smith | The News
Jackson Smith scores a fourth-quarter layup in North Surry’s win over Walkertown.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry was on top of the world after handing Atkins its first loss of the 2021 season on Jan. 22.
That excitement was still alive and well the next Tuesday because the Greyhounds didn’t miss a beat in a lopsided victory over Walkertown. North Surry moved to 5-1 on the season with the 36-point win, the team’s largest of the season.
Everything seems to be clicking for the Greyhounds, who have now won five games by at least 16 points. North Surry is also averaging more than 68 points per game.
The scary part about the Greyhound offense, as shown in Tuesday’s win, is just how many ways they can hurt you.
In the first quarter alone, North Surry scored off jumpers, layups and from the free throw line. The 3-pointers showed up in the second quarter.
Seven different players scored in the first quarter. Six players scored in the second and then five in the third.
The Hounds also had a different leading scorer in almost each quarter. Kolby Watson had six points in the first and James McCreary had nine in the second. Neither McCreary nor Watson scored in the second half, giving Tanner Woods room to explode.
After scoring just five points in the first half, Woods scored 17 in the second half to lead the team with 22 points on his senior night.
Fellow seniors Isaac Riggs and Carson Hawks combined for 12 points.
Defensively, North Surry forced turnover after turnover in the first quarter as Walkertown tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to attack the basket. North got to the basket with ease and ended up drawing seven team fouls by the end of the first quarter.
The North Surry lead grew to 32 by halftime. The Greyhounds were on pace for 94 points before a “slow” third quarter, at least by their standards, of only 14 points.
For most of the third quarter, the Hounds hovered around the 40-point lead mark that would force a running clock. A 3-pointer from Woods with 3:32 left in the fourth put them over the edge.
NORTH SURRY — 23, 24, 14, 14 — 75
WALKEROWN — 5, 10, 15, 9 — 39
NSHS Scoring: Tanner Woods 22, James McCreary 13, Kolby Watson 9, Jahreece Lynch 8, Cameron Taylor 7, Isaac Riggs 6, Carson Hawks 6, Jackson Smith 4
Next game: North Surry (5-1) travels to West Stokes (1-4) on Jan. 29.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith