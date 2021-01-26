Runnin’ Patriots coach Todd Hill celebrates 300th win

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots girls basketball team led their longtime coach to his 300th win with a big win over the Cabarrus Stallions on Jan. 22.
Todd Hill has been coaching basketball for 40 years, but only started coaching the Patriots in 2003. His first win with the program was recorded on December 2, 2003. He continued coaching the Patriots for five seasons until 2008 when he took four years off from coaching. He eventually re-joined the Patriots in 2012 and has been with the team ever since, making this his 14th season.
“To me, 300 wins is just an example of the hard work that the kids put on the floor, trying to make themselves a better ball player,” Hill said.
Coach Hill has led the Patriots to seven conference championships and has been honored as coach of the year five times. He has also led Surry to 11 state final fours, including a win in the 2014-15 State Championship.
“Three-hundred wins is definitely a great honor, but I think it’s all about the kids,” Hill said. “I’ve never made a shot, gotten a defensive stop or a rebound. If you don’t have players that are willing to work hard and play their heart out, it just won’t happen.”
The Patriots (12-2) came out strong at the beginning of Friday’s game and were able to get a nice lead of 16-2. Surry kept it up through the second quarter and were up 25-7 at the half.
“We played well defensively and were able to hold one of their top shooters to one point,” Hill said. “Karlie [Effler] and Faith [McClary] shot the ball extremely well, which is something we’re starting to see more of.”
The Pats’ lead continued to grow, reaching 23 points by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
That domination didn’t slow down until the final whistle. Surry outscored Cabarrus 17-1 in the fourth to give the Pats their third conference win by a score of 54-15.
“Cabarrus is a way better team than what the score showed, but we did a much better job defensively and offensively than we have so far in the season,” Hill said. “To finish the week with two conference wins is a pretty good week for us.”
Effler was the leading scorer in Friday’s game with 22, followed by McClary with 12, Ashlyn Cooper with 7, Lindsay Cooper and Jordan Weddle each with 4, Kayleigh Cooper with 3 and Williams with 2.
Effler also led in rebounds with 12, giving her a double-double. Effler added 4 assists, following Lindsay Cooper who had 5. Lindsay Cooper and McClary each had 8 rebounds and Williams had 4 steals.
“Us and Cabarrus have always been friendly rivals,” said Hill. “So, it was nice to be able to beat them for 300.”
The Patriots started the week with a tough conference win against the Forsyth Home Educators.
Win No. 299
Earlier in the week, The Patriots came out somewhat sluggish at the start of Tuesday’s game against Forsyth Home Educators.
Surry struggled to get ahead, but kept it tied 10-10 at the end the first quarter. The Patriots took off in the second and outscored Forsyth 12-1 to go up 22-11 at half.
“We started out the first quarter with too many fouls, which put them in the bonus way too early,” Hill said. “Offensively, we played good and were able to solve the 3-2 zone they were playing. We had some good looks in the second quarter, which helped us get a pretty good lead.”
Forsyth started to pick it up again in the third quarter, but the Pats were able to keep a good lead. Both teams scored 11 points in the third, making the score 33-22 heading into the fourth. Forsyth kept pushing to get ahead, but the Pats were still able to pull out the win. The final score was 48-33.
“Lindsay Cooper had a great defensive game and was on the offensive glass real heavy as well,” Hill said. “This was the first time we had seen Forsyth this season, so it was a good win.”
Kayleigh Cooper led the pats in scoring with 16, followed by Faith McClary and Lindsay Cooper each with 8, Karlie Effler with 7, Ashlyn Cooper with 5, and Jordan Williams and Jordan Weddle with 2.
Lindsay Cooper led the team in rebounds with 13, followed by Effler with 10, and Kayleigh Cooper with 7. Lindsay Cooper also added 5 assists and 5 steals.