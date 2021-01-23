Basketball Roundup: Greyhounds hand Atkins first loss

Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford holds her follow through on a 3-point attempt against Winston-Salem Prep.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore (5) powers through contact for a late layup against Winston-Salem Prep.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Callie Allen (2) shoots a long 2-pointer against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
A look at recent basketball games involving local teams.
Jan. 22 North Surry girls vs. Atkins
North Surry picked up another big conference win on Friday by defeating Atkins 66-14.
All three of the Greyhounds’ conference wins have come by double-digits – 57, 15 and now 42.
Four Hound players scored double digits, led by Callie Allen’s 15. Sadie Badgett, who scored 13, led the team in steals with with six and also had five assists.
The remainder of the team’s 22 steals were: five from Cynthia Chaire, four from Sarah Mauldin, two each from Callie Allen and Sara Bledsoe and one from Savannah Seal.
NORTH SURRY – 16, 26, 13, 11 – 66
ATKINS – 4, 2, 4, 4 – 14
NSHS scoring: Callie Allen 15, Sadie Badgett 13, Cynthia Chaire 12, Sarah Mauldin 10, Savannah Seal 5, Sara Bledsoe 4, Callie Robertson 3, Laneé Kyle 2
Next game: North Surry (3-2) hosts Walkertown (1-4) on Jan. 26
Jan. 22 North Surry boys vs. Atkins
Undefeated no more.
The North Surry boys handed the No. 16-ranked 2A team in the state (via MaxPreps) its first loss of the season in a big way on Friday. By defeating Atkins, North is now tied for second place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.
The Greyhounds’ 84 points were the school’s most since dropping 94 on Lincolnton on Feb. 25, 2017.
The Hounds were led by the dynamic duo of Jahreece Lynch and James McCreary, who combined for 47 points.
NORTH SURRY – 22, 17, 20, 25 – 84
ATKINS – 9, 16, 17, 22 – 64
NSHS scoring: Jahreece Lynch 24, James McCreary 23, Kolby Watson 11, Cameron Taylor 8, Ryan Simmons 8, Carson Hawks 5, Jackson Smith 3, Isaac Riggs 2
Next game: North Surry (4-1) hosts Walkertown (3-2) on Jan. 26
Jan. 22 Mount Airy girls @ South Stokes
After dropping its first three games of the season to tough schools in other divisions, the Mount Airy Lady Bears is now 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference.
The most recent of these wins came Friday night in Walnut Cove as the Bears won 61-36.
Mount Airy never trailed against the Sauras, taking a 20-point lead early in the second quarter. The Lady Bears defense created offense by forcing 29 turnovers and 32 points off turnovers.
Addie Phipps had seven of the team’s 19 steals. Morgan Mayfield and Tessa Stovall each had four, Grey Moore added three and Alyssia Adkins had one.
Stovall had a near double-double with eight points and seven boards. Mount Airy out-rebounded South 39-32 overall and 24-10 on offensive boards.
MOUNT AIRY – 19, 20, 10, 12 – 61
SOUTH STOKES – 4, 7, 13, 12 – 36
MAHS scoring – Morgan Mayfield 18, Addie Phipps 15, Tessa Stovall 8, Grey Moore 7, Kylie Hollingsworth 5, Sofia Stafford 5, Alyssia Adkins 2, Sydney Seagraves 1
Next game: Mount Airy (2-3) hosts Bishop McGuinness (2-0) on Jan. 26
Jan. 22 Mount Airy boys @ South Stokes
Mount Airy moved to 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 42-point victory over South Stokes.
Following a 17-point performance in a win over Winston-Salem Prep, Brooks Sizemore led the Bears with 14 points on 60% shooting. The Bears shot an efficient 57% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.
Eight different players recorded steals in the win.
Mount Airy is currently tied with East Surry and Bishop McGuinness for the top spot in the conference. Mount Airy and Bishop meet Tuesday, and then Bishop and East Surry play Friday.
MOUNT AIRY – 20, 18, 20, 9 – 67
SOUTH STOKES – 3, 12, 8, 2 – 25
MAHS scoring: Brooks Sizemore 14, Grant Routh 11, Tyler Mason 10, Caden Fitzgibbons 8, Kasen Taylor 7, Peyton Harmon 6, Devyn Joyce 5, Zeb Stroup 4, Reece Deaton 2
Next game: Mount Airy (2-3) hosts Bishop McGuinness (2-0) on Jan. 26