Greyhound Cheerleaders will cheer at soccer matches in 2021

Meg Adams and the North Surry cheerleaders take part in a pep rally on Jan. 20.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced student-athletes to adapt and overcome all kinds of obstacles during the 2020-21 school year.
Certain seasons were delayed and others outright cancelled.
Cheerleaders usually have the option to cheer in at least two seasons, those being football and basketball. Some schools also take part in competitions in the spring.
However, football was pushed back to late February and some schools won’t allow cheerleaders at basketball games. Even with the opportunity to cheer at football, the Greyhounds only have three home varsity games and five JV games scheduled for this season.
The cheerleading coaching staff at North Surry, consisting of Hope Ward, Janice Simmons and Karen Romero, wanted more for their student-athletes.
Faced with an unorthodox problem, the coaches put their heads together and came up with a creative solution.
“I thought, why not cheer for boys and girls soccer,” Ward said. “I asked our principal, Dr. Paige Badgett, our athletic director, Chris Butler, and our soccer coach, Eric Jessup, and they all agreed that it would be possible.
“This will give these cheerleaders another opportunity to cheer! Another opportunity to promote and spread school spirit and to support our Greyhounds. Coach Jessup has been very welcoming and supportive. Traditionally soccer is not always the best attended sport by spectator numbers so they are excited to have our support.”
The cheer squad is smaller than years past for a variety of reasons, Ward said. But, the team members are all in on the idea.
Madison Murphy and Meg Adams are senior squad members that are excited to make history as the first cheerleaders in school history to cheer at soccer matches.
“I think it’s a good opportunity,” Murphy said. “We’ve never cheered for soccer before so it’s going to be really different, but I think it’s going to be really fun.”
“I think it’s kinda cool because this whole year’s been different so why not mix it up and do something different,” Adams said. “It’s just something that I can write down and tell my kids about one day. It’ll be something that people ask me about forever.”
Ward said that some of the team’s cheers can be easily adapted to be used in other sports.
”It’s also been a creative challenge for our cheerleaders to think outside the box,” Ward said. “There aren’t many examples of soccer cheers online so we’re having to develop our own. I hope it’s gonna be the start of a new tradition. Maybe other schools will follow our lead and think outside the box to include cheering for other sports beside football and basketball.
“But whatever happens it will give these girls another opportunity to cheer, to be part of a team and to create memories that will last them a lifetime and that’s what it’s really all about.”
“I think it is awesome that the cheerleaders will be cheering at the soccer games, and I know the soccer teams will appreciate it too,” Romero said. “As a former North Surry soccer player, I would have loved to have the extra support and pep at our games. I am thrilled for this season and the new opportunities that have been presented to out cheerleaders.”
