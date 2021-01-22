East Surry, Surry Central honor senior swimmers

Surry Central’s Jesse Vaughn is honored on Senior Night.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
East Surry senior Olivia Marion is joined by her family.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Isabella Freeman is recognized.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
East Surry senior Joseph “Lee” Knight is seen.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Abbott Nixon is recognized.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
East Surry senior Connor Lane is honored.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Daniel Atkins is shown.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
East Surry senior Royal “Roy Beth” Kiser is seen with her family.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Brandon Isaacs is honored.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Nine seniors were honored at Wednesday’s swim meet between the Surry Central and East Surry.
Since both the Eagles and Cardinals call the pool at the Armfield Civic Center home, the two teams had a combined Senior Night meet.
The five Eagles swimming their final regular season home match were: Jesse Vaughn, Brandon Isaacs, Daniel Atkins, Abbott Nixon and Isabella Freeman.
The four senior Cardinals were: Royal “Roy Beth” Kiser, Olivia Marion, Joseph “Lee” Knight and Connor Lane.
The meet itself saw the teams trade victories all night. Surry Central emerged victorious in both the boys and girls’ competition.
The Lady Eagles won 71-57, and the Eagle boys edged by at 74-70.
Competitors were awarded six points for first-place finishes in individual races, four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth. In relay races, teams were awarded eight points for first-place finishes and four for second place.
Individual race results are below:
Boys 200 Yards Individual Medley
1. Gavin Atkins ESHS 2:35.67
2. Abbott Nixon SCHS 2:36.68
3. Abraham Mendez SCHS 3:15.65
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. Surry Central – 2:08.12 – Audrey Poindexter, Kayli Grizzell, Isabella Freeman, Joanna Arroyo
2. East Surry – 2:14.35 – Haley Joyce, Olivia Marion, Lydia Hough, RoyBeth Kiser
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. Surry Central – 1:54.56 – Abbott Nixon, Abraham Mendez, Trey Hamlin, Daniel Atkins
2. East Surry – 2:12.50 – Derek Freeman, Van Kipple, Lee Knight, Will Legg
Boys 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Andrew Needham ESHS 1:03.18
2. Adam Southard SCHS 1:26.94
3. Abraham Mendez SCHS 1:29.41
4. Derek Freeman ESHS 1:30.22
Girls 200 Yards Individual Medley
1. Joanna Arroyo SCHS 2:40.42
2. Abygail Caro ESHS 2:50.70
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Haley Joyce ESHS 2:21.18
2. Isabella Freeman SCHS 3:10.18
3. Dafne Salgato SCHS 3:15.10
Girls 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. East Surry – 5:07.62 – Haley Joyce, Olivia Marion, RoyBeth Kiser, Abygail
Boys 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Andrew Needham ESHS 59.43
2. Anthony Escobar SCHS 1:30.82
Girls 500 Yards Freestyle
1. RoyBeth Kiser ESHS 7:07.20
2. Lydia Hough ESHS 7:27.46
Girls 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Audrey Poindexter SCHS 31.34
2. Fernanda Camacho SCHS 35.33
3. Alex Lynch ESHS 59.02
Boys 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Daniel Atkins SCHS 1:06.13
2. Trey Hamlin SCHS 1:08.62
3. Lee Knight ESHS 1:13.28
4. Adam Southard SCHS 1:14.45
5. Van Kipple ESHS 1:16.59
Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. Surry Central – 2:23.56 – Kayli Grizzell, Audrey Poindexter, Joanna Arroyo, Fernanda Camacho
2. East Surry – 2:26.41 – Haley Joyce, RoyBeth Kiser, Abygail Caro, Lydia Hough
Boys 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. East Surry – 5:02.35 – Andrew Needham, Lee Knight, Will Legg, Gavin Atkins
2. Surry Central – 5:26.22 – Adam Southard, Abraham Mendez, Isaac Gonzalez, Trey Hamlin
Girls 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Kayli Grizzell SCHS 1:16.65
2. Olivia Marion ESHS 1:28.50
3. Dafne Salgato SCHS 1:28.87
4. Alex Lynch ESHS 2:28.03
Boys 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. East Surry – 2:12.64 – Derek Freeman, Connor Lane, Andrew Needham, Gavin Atkins
2. Surry Central – 2:13.47 – Adam Southard, Abbott Nixon, Anthony Escobar, Daniel Atkins
Girls 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Joanna Arroyo SCHS 1:12.08
2. Abygail Caro ESHS 1:22.53
Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Abbott Nixon SCHS 1:17.00
2. Isaac Gonzalez SCHS 1:33.87
3. Connor Lane ESHS 1:35.43
Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Kayli Grizzell SCHS 1:35.05
2. Lydia Hough ESHS 1:36.68
3. Fernanda Camacho SCHS 1:45.42
4. Isabella Freeman SCHS 1:53.05
Boys 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Daniel Atkins SCHS 26.61
2. Anthony Escobar SCHS 29.68
3. Lee Knight ESHS 29.81
4. Will Legg ESHS 31.87
5. Van Kipple ESHS 33.30
6. Jesse Vaughn SCHS 41.67
Girls 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Audrey Poindexter SCHS 1:28.13
2. Olivia Marion ESHS 1:43.97
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Trey Hamlin SCHS 2:42.93
2. Will Legg ESHS 2:45.71
3. Connor Lane ESHS 2:55.55
4. Isaac Gonzalez SCHS 3:11.33
Boys 500 Yards Freestyle
1. Gavin Atkins ESHS 6:36.39
2. Derek Freeman ESHS 7:40.16