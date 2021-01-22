Dominant North Surry wins county matchup over Surry Central

Golden Eagle senior Martha Antunez (5) holds her follow through as she drains a 3-pointer.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound freshman Sadie Badgett (5) led all scorers in Wednesday’s county showdown with 15 points.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) gets a clean block against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Central’s Megan Atkins (10) attempts to get a shot off before North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) can get a hand on it.
Cory Smith | The News
Mia McMillen (22) launches a floater in the second half of a game against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — A high-energy North Surry squad was all business Wednesday as it stormed into Surry Central and won by 15.
The 50-35 victory was the Lady Greyhounds’ first win over their county rival since 2018, breaking the Lady Eagles’ four-game win streak.
Coach Shane Slate had his Greyhounds (2-2) running from the opening whistle to the final buzzer. Except for the times a player was set at the high post, all players in blue were constantly passing and moving.
The Greyhounds defense held Central (3-2) to less than 50 points for the first time all season. North recorded 12 steals as a team, led by Callie Allen’s five, and forced 18 Golden Eagle turnovers.
When Central was able to get shots up, second-chance points were a rarity. North Surry out-rebounded the home team 23-16 and held the Eagles to just two offensive boards.
Almost every made field goal by North Surry was assisted. The team recorded 17 assists, led by Cynthia Chaire’s seven – all of which came in the first half. Chaire nearly recorded a double-double with just assists (7) and rebounds (9). The sophomore guard also added six points.
Surry Central trailed for all but 11 seconds on Wednesday. That’s how long it took for a layup from North’s Sarah Mauldin to break the 0-0 tie. An empty possession for the Eagles turned into a Sadie Badgett 3-pointer on the other end. This caused Central to take a timeout with 7:30 left in the first quarter.
Central’s Megan Atkins got the Eagles on the board with steal and layup, but it was followed by two North field goals that forced another Surry Central timeout. North Surry went up 11-4 before the home team could put together a string of possessions without turnovers.
A full-court press allowed Central to cut the lead to just five at the end of the first quarter, but North found an answer at the start of the second.
Arial Holt knocked down a free throw at the start of second quarter to make it 15-11, with North still on top. The Greyhounds followed with an 11-0 run in which the Eagles were held scoreless for more than six minutes.
An offensive rebound and putback from Jaylyn Templeton with 1:07 left in the half served as the only Central field goal in the quarter.
North Surry’s lead grew to as many as 19 in the second half. Down 42-23 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Central played its best stretch of the night. The Eagles paired defensive stops with efficient offense to go on a 9-2 run.
The Greyhound lead was too much to overcome, however, as North maintained its double-digit for the remainder of regulation.
According to Central’s stats, the home team shot just 3-14 (21%) from deep and only 8-30 (27%) on two-point tries.
These teams will meet again on Feb. 2 in Toast.
North Surry moves on to host Atkins (2-2) today. Central is on the road tonight, attempting to be the first team to defeat No. 5-ranked West Stokes (4-0).
—
SURRY CENTRAL – 10, 3, 9, 13 – 35
NORTH SURRY – 15, 13, 11, 11 – 50
SCHS scoring: Mia McMillen 11, Jaylyn Templeton 7, Megan Atkins 5, Jordan Westmoreland 4, Arial Holt 3, Martha Antunez 3, Brittany Frausto 2
NSHS scoring: Sadie Badgett 15, Callie Allen 12, Sarah Mauldin 8, Cynthia Chaire 6, Khloe Bennett 5, Callie Robertson 4
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports