North Surry senior Amelia York hugs her mother, Alison.
North Surry cheerleaders and band members were featured in a surprise, socially-distant pep rally for Amelia York.
Amelia York
A few members of the North Surry cross country team are seen, from left: Natalie Slate, Isaac Riggs, Amelia York and Maddie Creed.
“Run fast and don’t get lost,” was the North Surry principal’s advice to Amelia York for the 2A Cross Country State Championship.
York, a senior, is the first Greyhound runner to qualify for the 2A championship since Eli Riggs in 2016. Coach Joey Slate said he doesn’t even know the last time the Hounds sent a female runner to states.
To celebrate, North Surry held a surprise pep rally – rather, the closest one can get to a pep rally in 2021 – in the high school parking lot.
The band played North Surry fight songs, cheerleaders lined up in front of the school and a chunk of the student body took part in a fire drill, which was just a way to get everyone outside and spaced out before York arrived.
As Slate led York in what she though was a routine run around the school, the senior was confused, and then shocked, to see a (socially distant) crowd cheering her on.
York blushed as she put two and two together. Dr. Paige Badgett picked up a microphone and explained it was all for Amelia.
“It’s such an honor, honestly,” York said. “I couldn’t believe it. I felt so honored to get to run and get this far, and I’m so appreciative.”
The cheerleaders even debuted a cheer for their classmate before she represents the royal blue and gold on the biggest stage of the year.
According to Slate, York more than earned the celebration.
“Two of the things we’ve always tried to teach here are consistency and commitment,” Slate said. “If you stay committed and stay consistent, anything is possible. Right there’s proof of it.”
Six months ago, neither York nor Slate had any clue if there would be a cross country season this school year. Slate led workouts in the summer so the team would be prepared if and when its number was called.
The season being moved back to November was a great announcement, as it meant the student-athletes would have a season. However, it complicated the Greyhounds’ training schedule, and the team had to take a step back to prevent burn out.
But just the fact that a season was going to take place inspired York. Not only is it her senior year, but it was also a chance to make up for a tough junior campaign.
Battling injuries, York ran the 5,000-meter run in the 23-minute range in 2019. She finished 13th in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship with a time of 23:36.30. In the Midwest Regional Meet, York finished 41st overall with a time of 23:36.84.
It was a long road to recovery York.
“It took a lot of support from my parents, my friends and Joey, especially, and then a lot of hard work,” she said.
After all the starts and stops, the 2020-21 season began in November. York finished third in first race at 22:26.88 and was just 0.15 seconds behind second place.
The very next race was York’s first-ever victory. She finished a 5K in 21:58.28, which was 54 seconds faster than second place.
“To go from where she was last year – running around 23 minutes, being injured and not being able to practice any – to dropping into the upper 21’s, for her to do that is a huge leap,” Slate said.
She added another win with a 22:22.67 performance at Veterans Park. York never placed lower than third during the regular season.
At the conference meet, York finished third at 22:31.27. This was good enough for her to earn a spot in the regional meet.
Regionals were held at Dobson’s Fisher River Park. York was one of 75 competitors in the girls race. With COVID restrictions on how many people could compete at once, only the top three teams and the top four individuals not on one of the top three teams would qualify. York had to be in the top four category since she wasn’t competing with any teammates.
York had the fifth-fastest finish at 22:07.10, finishing behind runners from West Stanly, Forbush, Central Academy of Technology and West Stokes. If none of those qualified with a team then York would be eliminated.
Luckily, both West Stanly and West Stokes qualified as a team, so York’s time was the third-highest for an individual. This booked her ticket to the state championship meet.
“For her to bounce back from those injuries and to get to states this year is really, really huge for her,” Slate said. “In a normal year, she would’ve probably went anyway with her times. But this year they really tightened it up. For her to make it, even at that, speaks to her commitment.
York is set to compete at 3:30 p.m. at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in the first of two races. Each race has 49 competitors.
“I’m looking forward to the experience,” York said. “Even if I don’t necessarily win, I’m excited to go and see what it’s like.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports