Local Basketball Roundup: 1/19/21

A look at recent basketball games involving local teams.
Jan. 19 Surry Central girls @ Carver
SURRY CENTRAL – 32, 13, 11, 16 – 72
CARVER – 2, 1, 8, 5 – 16
SCHS scoring: Mia McMillen 25, Megan Atkins 14, Jordan Westmoreland 14, Arial Holt 10, Martha Antunez 2, Brittany Frausto 1
Next game: Surry Central (3-1) hosts North Surry (1-2) on Jan. 20
Jan. 19 Surry Central boys @ Carver
SURRY CENTRAL – 8, 19, 15, 28 – 70
CARVER – 19, 8, 2, 18 – 48
SCHS scoring: Christian Robinson 14, Brady Woods 12, Jacob Mitchell 10, Avery Wilmoth 8, Brady Edmonds 7, Josh Pardue 6, Dakota Mills 6, Reece Hanson 5, Chris Chambers 2
Next game: Surry Central (1-3) hosts North Surry (3-1) on Jan. 20
Jan. 19 East Surry girls vs. North Stokes
EAST SURRY – 26, 17, 9, 7 – 59
NORTH STOKES – 4, 7, 4, 13 – 28
ESHS scoring: Brooke Gammons 12, Bella Hutchens 11, Dasia Lambert 11, Cadence Lawson 10, Kate Parks 9, Rosie Craven 2, Kate McCraw 2, Kylie Bruner 2
Next game: East Surry (3-0) will host Winston-Salem Prep (0-1) on Jan. 22
Jan. 19 East Surry boys vs. North Stokes
EAST SURRY – 21, 8, 17, 13 – 59
NORTH STOKES – 17, 4, 14, 15 – 48
ESHS scoring: Jordan Davis 18, Luke Brown 14, Tye Needham 8, Tyler Mabe 6, Will Hiatt 6, Trey Armstrong 4, Derek Sutterby 3
Next game: East Surry (1-2) will host Winston-Salem Prep (1-3) on Jan. 22
Jan. 19 North Surry girls @ Forbush
NORTH SURRY – 8, 10, 12, 13 – 43
FORBUSH – 17, 20, 6, 9 – 52
NSHS scoring: Callie Allen 17, Cynthia Chaire 14, Callie Robertson 10, Sarah Mauldin 2
Next game: North Surry (1-2) travels to Surry Central (3-1) on Jan. 20
Jan. 19 North Surry boys @ Forbush
NORTH SURRY – 13, 18, 17, 22 – 70
FORBUSH – 18, 15, 27, 16 – 76
NSHS scoring: Kolby Watson 20, James McCreary 17, Jahreece Lynch 16, Carson Hawks, Tanner Woods 2, Isaac Riggs 2, Jackson Smith 2, Cameron Taylor 2, Ryan Simmons 1
Next game: North Surry (3-1) travels to Surry Central (1-3) on Jan. 20
Jan. 19 Mount Airy girls vs. Winston-Salem Prep
MOUNT AIRY – 7, 16, 15, 10 – 48
WINSTON-SALEM PREP – 6, 5, 7, 7 – 25
MAHS scoring: Morgan Mayfield 13, Addie Phipps 7, Kylie Hollingsworth 6, Sofia Stafford 5, Grey Moore 5, Sydney Seagraves 4, Alyssia Adkins 4, Nazonika Bell 2, Tessa Stovall 2
Mount Airy (1-3) travels to South Stokes (1-4) on Jan. 22
Jan. 19 Mount Airy boys vs. Winston-Salem Prep
MOUNT AIRY – 11, 10, 10, 21 – 52
WINSTON-SALEM PREP – 10, 15, 11, 22 – 46
MAHS scoring: Brooks Sizemore 17, Zeb Stroup 16, Peyton Harmon 6, Grant Routh 5, Tyler Mason 4, Devyn Joyce 3, Reece Deaton 1
Next game: Mount Airy (1-3) travels to South Stokes (1-4) on Jan. 22