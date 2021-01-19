Lady Bears break into win column vs. Prep

Addie Phipps (33) converts in transition in Mount Airy’s win over Winston-Salem Prep.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear sophomore Morgan Mayfield (24) led the Bears with 13 points in Tuesday’s win.
Cory Smith | The News
Sydney Seagraves (25) scores two points after pump-faking a Winston-Salem Prep defender.
Cory Smith | The News
Alyssia Adkins runs in transition for the Lady Bears.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy earned its first win of the season on Tuesday as the Lady Bears defeated Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 48-25.
Since the Bears are forced to play a shortened season, limited to 14 games, coach Angela Mayfield made sure her team would be prepared for conference play by scheduling an intimidating gauntlet of non-conference opponents.
The Bears have been improving ever since the season began on Jan. 4. Though it didn’t reflect in the win column until now, Mayfield stayed focused on the bigger picture. Plus, iron sharpens iron.
The Bears opened the season with a single-digit loss to 4A Ronald Reagan. Next was a one-possession loss to 2A North Davidson. Finally, Mount Airy lost to 4A Northwest Guilford, one of the top-ranked teams in the state.
The combined record of Mount Airy’s non-conference opponents is currently 9-1.
The Bears’ 23-point win over Winston-Salem Prep is the team’s eighth victory against the Phoenix in the past nine meetings and the seventh double-digit win.
After overcoming early shooting struggles, which limited the Bears to just seven first-quarter points, Mount Airy took a 9-8 lead with 6:28 left in the second quarter and never looked back.
Mount Airy outscored Prep 16-3 from that point until halftime. In true team fashion, five different Bears scored in the quarter as the lead grew to double-digits by halftime.
The Bears’ defense was the difference-maker in Tuesday’s game. Mayfield’s squad recorded 16 total steals and had 19 points off turnovers. Grey Moore led the team with five steals.
Morgan Mayfield did a bit of everything for the Bears and led the team in points, rebounds and assists. Morgan scored 13 points, dished five assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
Addie Phipps also recorded five assists as the Bears finished with 16 as a team.
The team didn’t panic when jump shots weren’t falling early on. Instead, the Bears attacked the basket and used their quickness to run in transition. Of the team’s 48 points, 34 came inside the paint.
Mount Airy continues Norhtwest 1A Conference play on Friday by traveling to South Stokes. The Bears then return home on Jan. 26 and will host Bishop McGuinness.
MOUNT AIRY (48) – 7, 16, 15, 10
WINSTON-SALEM PREP (25) – 6, 5, 7, 7
MAHS – Morgan Mayfield 13, Addie Phipps 7, Kylie Hollingsworth 6, Sofia Stafford 5, Grey Moore 5, Sydney Seagraves 4, Alyssia Adkins 4, Nazonika Bell 2, Tessa Stovall 2