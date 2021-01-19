Sizemore’s 17 lifts Bears over Phoenix

Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup (10) jumps into orbit to finish a layup over a Winston-Salem Prep defender.
Cory Smith | The News
Reece Deaton knocks down a bonus free throw with less than two seconds left in Tuesday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
Caden Fitzgibbons puts the ball back up after grabbing an offensive board for the Granite Bears.
Cory Smith | The News
An incredible 7-0 run in the final 90 seconds of Tuesday’s game gave the Mount Airy Bears their first win over Winston-Salem Prep in more than four years.
After trailing for most of the second half, Mount Airy rallied behind Brooks Sizemore’s 17 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter, to defeat the Phoenix 52-46. The win is just Mount Airy’s third win over Prep since 2007.
“It feels great,” said Granite Bear coach Bryan Hayes. “We’re really fortunate to have come away with that win.”
After an up-and-down first half, the Bears fell behind 27-29 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter. The offense ran a little smoother than the first half, as Hayes brought out everything but the kitchen sink as he attempted to counter Prep’s zone defense, but turnovers and missed shots kept Mount Airy away from the lead.
The Bears’ offensive struggles were no secret, either. The players were visibly frustrated when open shots weren’t falling after all the work that went into creating them.
Still, Hayes kept a level head.
“The main message in every timeout was just to maintain composure,” Hayes said. “We just needed to calm down and know we’re okay. The more the kids freak out, the more likely they are to make a mistake. I kept telling them ‘we’re not hitting a five-point bucket to suddenly take the lead.’”
Turnovers derailed the Bears’ first few attempts at mounting a comeback. Prep used its speed advantage to force double-digit turnovers that were then converted on the other in. The Phoenix were led by guard Camden Sanderson, who led all scorers with 19 points.
Once the Bears starting spreading the floor on offense and forcing Prep to take jump shots on defense, everything started to click. Shots started falling as Sizemore converted a trio of triples in the fourth quarter.
The hustle plays of players like Zeb Stroup and Caden Fitzgibbons kept the hopes of a comeback alive. Each impacted a different part of the game. Stroup was the second-leading scorer with 16 points, and Fitzgibbons kept the Bears’ rally alive with key offensive boards late in the fourth.
“I tell these guys that you might have a night that you’re not scoring, but that doesn’t mean you can’t contribute to the team,” Hayes said. “Caden saved us by giving us opportunities to come back.”
Fitzgibbons grabbed a pair of offensive boards with less than a minute left in the game. He went on to assist Stroup in the basket that made it a one-point game at 46-45.
After that, Fitzgibbons drew an offensive foul on the other end. This allowed Sizemore, on an assist from Reece Deaton, to hit the game-changing 3-pointer to put Mount Airy up 48-46 with 21.8 left on the clock.
Prep took the clock down below five seconds, but missed the potential game winning triple. Stroup forced a jump ball that gave possession to the Bears. The ball was then inbounded to Sizemore.
The Prep player that fouled Sizemore was called for a technical and sent Sizemore to the line. Sizemore hit one of the free throws, then Deaton hit one of his bonus free throws and finally, after Prep used a timeout it didn’t have, Grant Routh knocked down two free throws to make it 52-46.
Hayes credited the Bears tough non-conference schedule for helping Mount Airy alive as they pulled off the incredible comeback.
MOUNT AIRY (52) – 11, 10, 10, 21
WINSTON-SALEM PREP (46) – 10, 15, 11, 22
MAHS – Brooks Sizemore 17, Zeb Stroup 16, Peyton Harmon 6, Grant Routh 5, Tyler Mason 4, Devyn Joyce 3, Reece Deaton 1