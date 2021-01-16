Morales, York qualify for state

North Surry senior Amelia York qualified for the state championship cross country meet by finishing fifth in the 2A Midwest Regional Meet on Saturday.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Isaac Riggs finished Saturday’s 5K with a time of 18:47.8.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle freshman Lanie Fitzgerald finished 25th of 75 competitors in her first 2A Midwest Regional Meet.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central sophomore Wendy Cantor digs deep to finish out Saturday’s 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — A pair of local runners extended their cross country seasons with strong performances in the state 2A Midwest Regional meet on Saturday.
Surry Central’s Hector Morales and North Surry’s Amelia York will represent their respective schools at the state championship meet on Saturday.
Morales ran as part of Surry Central’s boys team, who all qualified for the regional meet as a team. York, who is a week removed from taking third in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship, competed as an individual on Saturday and will do so again at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
The regional finals featured runners from 23 schools: Ashe County, Atkins, Central Academy of Technology, Central Davidson, East Davidson, Forbush, Ledford, McMichael, Morehead, Mount Pleasant, North Davidson, North Surry, North Wilkes, Oak Grove, Rosewood, Salisbury, South Rowan, Surry Central, West Davidson, West Stanly, West Stokes, West Wilkes and Wilkes Central.
The 2021 regional finals were different than years past. In order to prevent large crowds of runners, both the boys and girls’ races were split into two sections. Half the boys ran at noon, the other 45 minutes later. Then the girls had their turn at 1:30 and 2:15.
Runners could qualify for the state championship meet in one of two ways. The first is to be a part of one of the top three teams.
Atkins, South Rowan and Oak Grove High School took first through third for the boys. Surry Central’s boys finished just outside the top three in fourth.
For the girls, the top three teams were West Stanly, West Stokes and South Rowan.
All the runners that didn’t qualify as part of a top-three team were separated. The top four times from this group qualified as individuals.
Morales finished No. 11 overall in the boys race with a 5,000-meter run time of 18:05.3. This was the fourth-fastest time of runners that didn’t qualify as a team.
Central’s Charlie Hernandez was close to qualifying as an individual as well. His time of 18:40.8 was good enough for the seventh-highest among runners on teams outside the top three.
The Golden Eagles had four more competitors in the boys race. Eddy Osorio-Ramirez finished 25th at 19:11.9, Sebastian Sanchez finished 41st at 19:44.7, Carter Jones finished 69th at 22:09.6 and Miles Fowler finished 85th at 26:16.8.
York finished fifth overall in the girls race with a time of 22:07.1. Only two girls not part of a qualifying team finished above York, punching her a ticket to the state championship.
The only other Greyhound runner that competed in the regional meet was senior Isaac Riggs. Riggs finished 20th out of 85 total competitors at 18:47.8.
Six Lady Eagles took part in regionals, but none qualified for the state championship. Lanie Fitzgerald was 25th with a time of 23:41.9, Ella Priddy was 38th at 24:41.4, Brittany Frausto was 40th at 24:49.5, Abigail Hernandez was 43rd at 24:55.7, Wendy Cantor was 50th at 25:39.9 and Claire Marion was 75th with a time of 34:53.3.