Greyhounds outpace Eagles in swim meet

Madison Easter finished the 100 backstroke in 1:27.21 for North Surry.
North Surry’s Kara Bryant, seen here at a meet earlier this season, helped the Lady Greyhounds defeat Surry Central with four first-place finishes.
Surry Central’s boys 200 medley relay team, pictured from left: Abraham Mendez, Abbott Nixon, Daniel Atkins and Trey Hamlin.
Golden Eagle Audrey Poindexter swims the backstroke in a meet earlier this season.
North Surry freshman Aiden Johnson, seen here in a meet earlier this season, was part of the Greyhound 200 medley relay team that defeated Surry Central at Wednesday’s meet.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Surry Central Golden Eagles swim team hosted county foe North Surry on Jan. 13.
The two met in for a Western Piedmont 2A Conference matchup contested at the Armfield Civic Center. With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the Greyhounds swept the hosting Eagles in two close battles.
The Greyhound ladies took the victory by a score of 79-54. It was a big win for North after dropping close meets to Atkins and West Stokes.
The boys competition was decided by just three points, with the Greyhound guys winning that one 75-72.
Competitors were awarded six points for first place finishes in individual races, four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth. In relay races, teams were awarded eight points for first place finishes and four for second place.
Individual race results are below:
Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. North Surry – 2:24.32 – Cassidy Hull, Maddie Creed, Kara Bryant, Gwendolyn Bode
2. Surry Central – 2:36.99 – Audrey Poindexter, Dafne Salgato, Joanna Arroyo, Isabella Freeman
Boys 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. North Surry – 2:08.99 Aiden Johnson, Konnor Mauldin, Jackson Graves, Alec Singleton
2. Surry Central – 2:10.81 Abraham Mendez, Abbott Nixon, Daniel Atkins, Trey Hamlin
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Cassidy Hull NSHS 2:10.93
2. Maddie Creed NSHS 2:50.16
3. Kaylee Burnette NSHS 3:03.58
4. Dafne Salgato SCHS 3:18.32
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Jordan Inman NSHS 2:35.42
2. Aiden Johnson NSHS 2:56.31
3. Isaac Gonzalez SCHS 3:09.82
Boys 200 Yards Individual Medley
1. Anthony Escobar SCHS 3:12.77
Girls 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Audrey Poindexter SCHS 30.65
2. Isabella Freeman SCHS 33.58
3. Madison Easter NSHS 33.97
4. Gwendolyn Bode NSHS 34.30
5. Molly Easter NSHS 34.89
Boys 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Daniel Atkins SCHS 26.78
2. Alec Singleton NSHS 27.24
3. Abraham Mendez SCHS 29.89
4. Trey Hamlin SCHS 30.33
5. Jordan Inman NSHS 30.78
Girls 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Kara Bryant NSHS 1:04.99
2. Joanna Arroyo SCHS 1:13.53
Boys 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Abbott Nixon SCHS 1:10.63
2. Anthony Escobar SCHS 1:35.44
Girls 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Audrey Poindexter SCHS 1:11.71
2. Kalei Mauldin NSHS 1:18.33
3. Molly Easter NSHS 1:20.82
4. Kaylee Burnette NSHS 1:24.03
5. Dafne Salgato SCHS 1:27.56
Boys 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Jackson Graves NSHS 1:07.29
2. Konnor Mauldin NSHS 1:09.02
3. Trey Hamlin SCHS 1:13.37
4. Adam Southard SCHS 1:13.54
Girls 500 Yards Freestyle
1. Kara Bryant NSHS 6:00.37
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. Surry Central – 2:14.38 – Joanna Arroyo, Dafne Salgato, Isabella Freeman, Audrey Poindexter
2. North Surry – 2:26.20 – Madison Easter, Molly Easter, Gwendolyn Bode, Kaylee Burnette
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. North Surry – 1:56.92 – Jordan Inman, Konnor Mauldin, Jackson Graves, Alec Singleton
2. Surry Central – 1:59.20 – Abbott Nixon, Trey Hamlin, Anthony Escobar, Daniel Atkins
Girls 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Cassidy Hull NSHS 1:10.01
2. Joanna Arroyo SCHS 1:19.08
3. Madison Easter NSHS 1:27.21
4. Gwendolyn Bode NSHS 1:31.74
Boys 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Jackson Graves NSHS 1:18.14
2. Abraham Mendez SCHS 1:27.54
3. Aiden Johnson NSHS 1:28.22
4. Adam Southard SCHS 1:30.37
5. Daniel Atkins SCHS 1:38.29
Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Kalei Mauldin NSHS 1:38.57
2. Maddie Creed NSHS 1:41.00
3. Isabella Freeman SCHS 1:50.66
Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Abbott Nixon SCHS 1:17.42
2. Konnor Mauldin NSHS 1:22.29
3. Alec Singleton NSHS 1:25.18
4. Isaac Gonzalez SCHS 1:39.60
Girls 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. North Surry – 4:45.55 – Cassidy Hull, Maddie Creed, Kalei Mauldin, Kara Bryant
Boys 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
DQ – Surry Central – Anthony Escobar, Abraham Mendez, Isaac Gonzalez, Adam Southard
