Cardinals rammed by Reidsville

Luke Brown (20) ascends and shoots over a Reidsville defender.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Cardinal sophomore Jordan Davis led East Surry with 18 points in a loss to Reidsville.
Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News
Derek Sutterby (12) goes back up after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Cardinals.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Trey Armstrong (3) gets a layup off before Reidsville’s Breon Pass can get a hand on it.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry is just one week into basketball season and has already come face-to-face with one of the top players in the state.
The Cardinals made their home debut on Friday by hosting Reidsville, a team that finished 26-3 and reached the 2A regional semifinals last season. Led by stud point guard Breon Pass, Reidsville won its third game of the season by downing the Cards 82-62.
Pass is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 that 247Sports ranks as the sixth-best prospect in N.C. and the No. 22 point guard in the nation. Pass is D-I bound, as he signed with N.C. State University back in November.
Pass spearheads a Rams team that came into Friday’s match-up averaging more than 84 points per game.
The Cardinals (0-2) were overwhelmed by the athletic Reidsville squad and its face-paced offense. Luke Brown and Judd Goldbach scored early for the Cards, but a few turnovers that turned into points in transition put the Rams up 17-4 in the first.
East battled back with an 8-0 run that ran into the second quarter. Cardinal guards Tye Needham and Jordan Davis took turns assisting each other to make it a five-point game.
After weathering the initial storm, the Cards slowed the pace of the game to keep Reidsville from running in transition. When there was a change in possession, East limited inside shots and Brown was there to grab the defensive rebound.
East tried forcing Reidsville to the perimeter, but the Rams didn’t need much space to fire shots from beyond the arc. Reidsville knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers in the 20-point victory over East Surry.
Reidsville’s play in the second and third quarters was the difference maker. The Rams outscored East Surry 52-30 during this period.
The Cardinals actually loosened up in the fourth quarter and the shots started falling. Needham and Davis each made two 3-pointers in the final period. East scored 23 in the fourth while holding Reidsville to 13.
Due to the 14-game limit on the regular season, this will be the only meeting of East Surry and Reidsville this season.
EAST SURRY — 9, 19, 11, 23 — 62
REIDSVILLE — 17, 28, 24, 13 — 82
ESHS (62) Jordan Davis 18, Tye Needham 15, Luke Brown 10, Trey Armstrong 5, Will Hiatt 4, Jace Goldbach 2, Derek Sutterby 2, Judd Goldbach 2, Brayden Ring 1
RVHS (82) Breon Pass 31, Yoshua Courts 19, Cam Peoples 15, Carter Wilson 5, Eric Neal 4, Amari Badgett 3, Tamir Johnson 3, Levar Strange 2
Lady Cards win big in week one
Due to the start time of the varsity girls game between East Surry and Reidsville changing late Friday afternoon, The News was unable to send a representative to cover the game.
The Lady Cards improved to 2-0 on the season with a 76-58 win over Reidsville. Five Cardinal players scored double-digits in the win, led by senior Dasia Lambert with 17.
East Surry hosts North Stokes on Jan. 19.
