No. 15 Cardinals fall short against No. 7 Murphy

Cardinal freshman Kate McCraw keeps her eyes on the ball during an East Surry playoff match.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Samarin Kipple passes in East Surry’s first-round playoff match.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
MURPHY — The most unconventional season in East Surry history came to an end Thursday as the Cardinals were eliminated from the 1A volleyball state playoffs.
After playing just one match between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, the 8-1 Cardinals marched into the postseason. The No. 15 seed Cards became the first and only team this season to defeat No. 2 Cornerstone Charter with a 3-1 victory in the round of 32.
East Surry didn’t have the same luck in Thursday’s Sweet Sixteen battle with No. 7 Murphy. Without its starting setter and head coach, East was defeated 3-0 by the Bulldogs (25-20, 25-13, 25-17).
Murphy (15-0) was able to take over the match at different points with its dynamic offense. The Bulldogs have three players ranked top 20 in the division for hitting percentage: Grace Nelson No. 2 at .567, Olivia Payne is No. 6 .434 and Torin Rogers is No. 16 at .341.
All three girls, as well as Sarah Pullium, have at least 87 kills on the season. Nelson leads the unit and is No. 9 in the state with 140 kills.
East Surry (9-2) has a dynamic offense in its own right. Kills from Emma Brown and Bella Hutchens helped the Cards take an early lead. Kylie Bruner and Dasia Lambert also rotated on the outside while Kate Parks held down the middle.
After East took an 8-3 lead in the first set, Murphy had its first big run of the night. The Bulldogs began the run with a kill from Amber Martin and proceeded to six unanswered points.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs exchanged leads until East was up 14-13. Murphy scored seven of the next nine points to take over 20-16. From here, the team’s went back and forth exchanging kills. Serve went back and forth until a Cardinal service error gave Murphy the win 25-20.
The best example of Murphy building momentum and taking over was seen in the second set. The Cardinals led 7-4 after a Parks block. Murphy regained serve with a kill and scored the next five points.
East Surry was bailed out by a net violation, but then Murphy scored the next eight points. The Bulldog back line didn’t let anything hit the ground. This set the hitters up for strong attacks that either ended the point or put East Surry in an uncomfortable position.
Down two sets to none, East Surry regrouped and had some of its best passes of the night. Kate McCraw was able to set Hutchens and Brown up for some clean kills in the third.
Murphy went on a run to go up 11-6, but East countered with six unanswered points of its own. Not to be outdone, Murphy killed the Cards’ momentum and scored nine of the next 10 points. The Bulldogs went on to win the third set 25-17.
Murphy, who has lost only one set all season, looks to continue its winning ways against No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (14-1) Saturday.