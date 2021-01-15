Surry Central volleyball falls to undefeated West Wilkes

Golden Eagle junior Jaylyn Templeton sets a teammate in Thursday’s loss to West Wilkes.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Marissa McCann (11) makes contact on an attack for the Lady Eagles.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen looks to push the ball to back corner of West Wilkes’ side of the court.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central senior Chelsey Atkins serves in her final high school volleyball game.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
MILLERS CREEK — Lightning didn’t strike twice for Surry Central.
The Golden Eagles did what many considered impossible in 2019 by defeating West Wilkes in the 2A volleyball state playoffs. West Wilkes was 20-0 before falling to Central in the round of 32.
Central had an opportunity Thursday to once again be the only team to defeat the Blackhawks in a season. Instead, West got its revenge by defeating Central 3-0 to advance to the West Regional Semifinals.
Though the match consisted of three sets, it can be separated into two very different halves.
The first “half” was a back-and-forth affair. Neither team could establish a clear advantage and no lead was safe. This lasted through the first set and part of the way into the second.
West Wilkes (16-0) went into another gear when the score was 12-12 in the second set. The Blackhawks went off for nine straight points, gave up one, and then scored the next four to win the set.
Surry Central (12-4) put a few points together in the third set to make things interesting, but the high-powered Wilkes squad never lost the lead. The Blackhawks went on to win the third set in convincing fashion to complete the sweep (25-18, 25-13, 25-12).
West’s offense was led by two hitters, Cheyenne Clonch and Carson Ledford, that rank in the top 10 statewide for hitting percentage. Clonch’s 247 kills are also fifth in the division.
Central contained West Wilkes’ power hitters early on. Marissa McCann, Jordan Westmoreland and Lainey Smith each had blocks in a first set that featured six ties and five lead changes.
Libero Katelyn Patterson led a back row that never stopped moving. This sent balls up to Golden Eagle attackers like McCann, Mia McMillen and Jaylyn Templeton.
Neither team led by more than four points up until a Wilkes kill made it 22-17. By scoring five of the final six points, West Wilkes won the first set 25-18.
Central dug itself into a hole early in the second set with a handful of attack errors. Down 9-3, the Eagles rallied behind strong net play and a trio of aces to tie the game at 12.
Things went downhill for the visitors after the tie. West Wilkes took Central out of system and held the Eagles to one kill for the remainder of the set. Everything went the way of Blackhawks as the outscored Central 38-13 following the 12-12 tie.
West Wilkes advances to the Elite Eight where the Hawks will play West Stanly (13-0).
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports