East Surry’s Gavin Atkins leaps into the pool as soon as his relay teammate touches the wall.
Mount Airy’s Eleanor Edwards powers through the girls 500 freestyle in Monday’s swim meet.
Olivia Marion represents East Surry in the girls 100 backstroke.
Cardinal senior Connor Lane took second in the boys 100 breastroke with a time of 1:42.62.
Granite Bear freshman Laura Livengood won the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 1:34.42.
East Surry made its long-awaited swimming debut at Reeves Community Center on Monday.
While the Cards were thrilled to finally be competing, it was theBears of Mount Airy that emerged from the meet cheering. For the first time in recent memory, the Granite Bears swept East Surry.
The Cardinals dynasty has seen the East Surry girls finish atop the 1A rankings almost every year after dominating conference play. However, 2021 may prove to be the year of the Bear.
The Mount Airy girls defeated East Surry 70-45, and the Bear boys won 78-55.
Full race results are below:
Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. Mount Airy – 3:31.04
Alex Rose (SO), Eleanor Edwards (FR), Jessica Sawyers (JR), Emma Bowman (SO)
40.59, 46.93, 32.98, 30.54
Boys 200 Yards Medley Relay
1. East Surry – 2:13.01
Derek Freeman (SO), Connor Lane (SR), Andrew Needham (FR), Gavin Atkins (SO)
37.09, 43.62, 26.88, 25.42
2. Mount Airy – 2:27.46
Bradyn Durham (FR), Nolan Haynes (JR), Isaac Griffith (FR), Darius Walker (SR)
39.87, 43.25, 35.87, 28.47
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Haley Joyce (SO) ESHS 2:19.45
2. Laura Livengood (FR) MAHS 39.73
3. Katelyn York (FR) MAHS 42.01
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Martin Cooke (JR) MAHS 2:12.85
2. Derek Freeman (SO) ESHS 2:48.11
3. Lee Knight (SR) ESHS 3:08.07
4. Nolan Haynes (JR) MAHS 3:14.75
Girls 200 Yards Individual Medley
1. Jessica Sawyers (JR) MAHS 2:35.75
2. Lydia Hough (SO) ESHS 3:06.60
Boys 200 Yards Individual Medley
1. Matheson Williams (SO) MAHS 2:13.52
2. Andrew Needham (FR) ESHS 2:21.17
Girls 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Emma Bowman (SO) MAHS 30.36
2. RoyBeth Kiser (SR) ESHS 31.59
3. Alex Rose (SO) MAHS 34.06
4. Alex Lynch (JR) ESHS 1:02.20
Boys 50 Yards Freestyle
1. Gavin Atkins (SO) ESHS 24.78
2. Noah Lambert (SO) MAHS 25.15
3. Peter Cooke (JR) MAHS 27.70
4. Will Legg (FR) ESHS 31.46
5. Isaac Griffith (FR) MAHS 31.74
6. Van Kipple ESHS 33.10
Boys 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Andrew Needham (FR) ESHS 1:04.03
2. Isaac Griffith (FR) MAHS 1:39.26
Girls 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Emma Bowman (SO) MAHS 1:10.38
2. Alex Rose (SO) MAHS 1:23.72
3. Olivia Marion (SR) ESHS 1:27.68
4. Katelyn York (FR) MAHS 1:30.91
Boys 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Noah Lambert (SO) MAHS 1:02.78
2. Jeremiah Wall (FR) MAHS 1:06.01
3. Noah Moore (FR) MAHS 1:10.23
4. Will Legg (FR) ESHS 1:12.47
5. Lee Knight (SR) ESHS 1:17.43
6 Van Kipple ESHS 1:20.57
Girls 500 Yards Freestyle
1. Haley Joyce (SO) ESHS 6:07.80
2. Eleanor Edwards (FR) MAHS 7:36.45
Boys 500 Yards Freestyle
1. Connor Lane (SR) ESHS 8:12.07
2. Darius Walker (SR) MAHS 9:28.83
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. ESHS – 2:15.18
RoyBeth Kiser (SR), Olivia Marion (SR), Lydia Hough (SO), Haley Joyce (SO)
31.76, 39.39, 34.86, 29.17
2. MAHS – 2:20.77
Katelyn York (FR), Eleanor Edwards (FR), Alex Rose (SO), Laura Livengood (FR)
40.69, 35.09, 33.14, 31.85
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. MAHS (A) – 1:44.45
Martin Cooke (JR), Noah Lambert (SO), Peter Cooke (JR), Matheson Williams (SO)
25.27, 25.72, 27.80, 25.66
2. ESHS – 1:50.67
Andrew Needham (FR), Will Legg (FR), Lee Knight (SR), Gavin Atkins (SO)
25.08, 30.95, 29.33, 25.31
3. MAHS (B) – 2:13.41
Jeremiah Wall (FR), Collin Phillips (JR), Nolan Haynes (JR), Bradyn Durham (FR)
28.91, 30.95, 35.05, 38.50
Girls 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Laura Livengood (FR) MAHS 1:34.42
2. Olivia Marion (SR) ESHS 1:43.51
Boys 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Matheson Williams (SO) MAHS 1:01.08
2. Martin Cooke (JR) MAHS 1:06.61
3. Gavin Atkins (SO) ESHS 1:11.19
4. Derek Freeman (SO) ESHS 1:23.84
Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Jessica Sawyers (JR) MAHS 1:17.32
2. RoyBeth Kiser (SR) ESHS 1:35.44
Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Collin Phillips (JR) MAHS 1:19.51
2. Connor Lane (SR) ESHS 1:42.62
3. Nolan Haynes (JR) MAHS 1:44.89
4. Jeremiah Wall (FR) MAHS 1:49.80
Girls 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. MAHS – 4:41.68
Emma Bowman (SO), Laura Livengood (FR), Eleanor Edwards (FR), Jessica Sawyers (JR)
1:13.90, 1:09.85, 1:17.30, 1:00.63
2. ESHS – 5:03.66
Haley Joyce (SO), Olivia Marion (SR), Lydia Hough (SO), RoyBeth Kiser (SR)
Individual times unavailable
Boys 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. MAHS (A) – 3:57.17
Matheson Williams (SO), Peter Cooke (JR), Noah Lambert (SO), Martin Cooke (JR)
54.81, 1:01.34, 1:02.05, 58.97
2. MAHS (B) – 5:02.86
Darius Walker (SR), Noah Moore (FR), Collin Phillips (JR), Jeremiah Wall (FR)
1:15.46, 1:12.31, 1:20.57, 1:14.52
3. ESHS – 5:05.84
Lee Knight (SR), Van Kipple, Will Legg (FR), Derek Freeman (SO)
1:17.81, 1:22.54, 1:12.80, 1:12.69
