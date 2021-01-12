East Surry ‘upsets’ Cornerstone

East Surry defeats unbeaten Charter Academy

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The East Surry Cardinals advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 3-1 win over Cornerstone Charter on Tuesday.

Cardinal freshman Kate McCraw had 40 assists in East Surry’s playoff match against Cornerstone Charter.

Bella Hutchens records an attack for the East Surry Cardinals in Tuesday’s match against the Cornerstone Charter Cardinals.

East Surry middle hitter Kate Parks tips an attack over Cornerstone blockers.

East Surry senior Dasia Lambert receives a Cornerstone serve in Tuesday’s playoff match.

GREENSBORO — Cornerstone Charter could not have been happy to see East Surry was the No. 15 seed in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A volleyball playoffs.

East Surry handed No. 2 Cornerstone Charter its first loss of the season 3-1 with set scores of 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22.

East Surry was named a wild card by not winning the Northwest 1A Conference title. However, this East played only nine regular season matches and suffered just one loss to the then-No. 1 ranked team in the state, Bishop McGuinness.

Without a chance to compete in a rematch against the Villains, Bishop took the conference crown and East took second. Since the 1A West only received two wild card spots, the highest East Surry could be ranked is 15.

This spelled bad news for the previously undefeated Cornerstone Cardinals. East Surry, the defending West Regional Champions, was pushed by Cornerstone and each set was close.

However, the win went to the Cardinals of Pilot Mountain as East Surry advances to the Sweet Sixteen.

East Surry (9-1) will travel to No. 7 Murphy (14-0) on Jan. 14. The Bulldogs defeated Lincoln Charter 3-0 in the first round (25-20, 25-11, 25-15).

