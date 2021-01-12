Basketball Roundup: Hounds, Lady Eagles win big

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry sophomore James McCreary (15) hits a layup against West Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central senior Jordan Westmoreland (32) puts the ball on the floor as she attacks the basket against Atkins.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Surry Central senior Jordan Westmoreland (32) puts the ball on the floor as she attacks the basket against Atkins.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Mount Airy junior Zeb Stroup (10) jumps out of the gym to block a shot against Reagan.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Mount Airy junior Zeb Stroup (10) jumps out of the gym to block a shot against Reagan.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Surry Central senior Brady Woods (5) attempts a 3-pointer in a road game against Atkins.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

Surry Central senior Brady Woods (5) attempts a 3-pointer in a road game against Atkins.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

A look at recent basketball games involving local teams.

Jan. 9: Surry Central boys @ Atkins

SURRY CENTRAL — 8, 13, 8, 8 — 37

ATKINS — 32, 22, 15, 7 — 76

SCHS (37) Brady Edmonds 9, Christian Robinson 8, Dakota Mills 6, Brady Woods 5, Avery Wilmoth 3, Kade Norman 3, Reece Hanson 2, Christopher Chambers 1

Next game: Jan. 13 vs. Walkertown

Jan. 9: Surry Central girls @ Atkins

SURRY CENTRAL — 10, 25, 6, 9 — 50

ATKINS — 4, 10, 6, 8 — 28

SCHS (50) Jordan Westmoreland 14, Megan Atkins 13, Jaylyn Templeton 8, Katelyn Patterson 5, Arial Holt 4, Martha Antunez 3, Brittany Frausto 3

Next game: Jan. 13 vs. Walkertown

Jan 11: East Surry boys (0-1) @ RJ Reynolds (2-0)

EAST SURRY — 6, 5, 18, 15 — 44

RJ REYNOLDS — 10, 17, 17, 19 — 63

EAST SURRY (44) Tye Needham 15, Jordan Davis 9, Luke Brown 8, Trey Armstrong 4, Judd Goldbach 3, Derek Sutterby 3, Brayden Ring 2

Next game: Jan. 15 vs. Reidsville

Jan. 11: Millennium Charter boys (0-3) @ South Stokes (1-1)

MILLENNIUM — 3, 7, 3, 9 — 22

SOUTH STOKES — 14, 16, 18, 20 — 68

Individual stats not available.

Next game: Jan. 19 vs. N.C. Leadership Academy

Jan. 11: Millennium Charter girls (0-3) @ South Stokes (1-2)

MILLENNIUM — 5, 8, 5, 17 — 35

SOUTH STOKES — 12, 14, 17, 14 — 57

Individual stats not available.

Next game: Jan. 19 vs. N.C. Leadership Academy

Jan. 11: North Surry boys (2-0) @ North Forsyth (0-2)

NORTH SURRY — 22, 14, 19, 14 — 69

NORTH FORSYTH — 7, 16, 12, 11 — 46

NORTH SURRY (69) James McCreary 32, Jahreece Lynch 15, Kolby Watson 11, Isaac Riggs 8, Carson Hawks 6, Jackson Smith 4, Tanner Woods 2

Next game: Jan. 15 vs. Carver

Jan 12: Mount Airy boys (2-1) @ Salem Baptist (5-3)

MOUNT AIRY — 17, 16, 30, 10 — 73

SALEM BAPTIST —24, 10, 10, 17 — 61

MA (73) Brooks Sizemore 15, Zeb Stroup 15, Tyler Mason 13, Grant Routh 11, Peyton Harmon 10, Caden Fitzgibbons 4, Eli Morrison 3, Matthew Chapman 2

Next game: Jan. 19 vs. Winston-Salem Prep

