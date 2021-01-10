East’s Motsinger wins NW1A Championship

Granite Bear freshman Caden Ratcliff earned All-Conference Honors for finishing 10th in the NW1A Conference Championship.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Courtney Brown represented East Surry on the All-Conference squad by finishing in seventh in the conference championship meet on Thursday.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Nicholas Montgomery finished the 5,000-meter run in 19:39.54, earning the East Surry senior All-Conference honors.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Mount Airy sophomore Audrey Marion led the Lady Bears in Thursday’s NW1A Conference Championship meet with a 5K time of 26:06.55.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
KERNERSVILLE — East Surry junior Cooper Motsinger posted his fastest 5K time of the season to capture the Northwest 1A Conference Championship on Thursday.
After winning three gold medals in East Surry’s three regular season cross country meets at Fisher River Park, Motsinger took home the conference crown by defeating 24 other runners from Mount Airy, Bishop McGuinness, North Stokes, South Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep.
Motsinger won regular season races by 86 seconds, 67 seconds and 75 seconds, respectively. The conference championship was more closely contested than any other meet involving the Cardinals this year.
Behind Motsinger, who finished the 5,000-meter run at 18:04.61, were five competitors from Bishop McGuinness ranging from 18:21.36 to 18:48.41. This helped the Villain boys take the team victory with 20 total points.
East Surry was the only other school with multiple top-10 finishes. Cardinal senior Nicholas Montgomery finished in the No. 8 spot at 19:39.54. East finished second as a team.
Mount Airy’s boys finished third as a team, led by freshman Caden Ratcliff’s 10th-place finish at 20:22.70.
Motsinger, Montgomery and Ratcliff each received All-Conference honors.
Full boys results are below:
1. Cooper Motsinger ESHS 18:04.61
2. C.J. Pacholke BMHS 18:21.36
3. Mitchell DiMond BMHS 18:29.45
4. Alessandro Lopez-Morales BMHS 18:33.05
5. Evan Sturgill BMHS 18:37.94
6. Matthew Agarwala BMHS 18:48.41
7. Seth Emory NSHS 19:38.24
8. Nicholas Montgomery ESHS 19:39.54
9. Cody Lawson SSHS 19:40.23
10. Caden Ratcliff MAHS 20:22.70
11. Rhodes Smith BMHS 21:34.96
12. Nathan Grogan SSHS 22:01.63
13. Bryson Coleman MAHS 22:03.08
14. Charles Talton ESHS 22:29.76
15. Austin Renegar ESHS 23:39.90
16. Jacob Haywood ESHS 24:03.95
17. Max Perry MAHS 24:51.42
18. Austin Evans SSHS 24:54.
19. Reid Perry MAHS 25:25.18
20. Wyatt Hart ESHS 25:27.82
21. Leo Chen MAHS 25:54.71
22. William Tilley SSHS 26:04.28
23. Hunt McMasters ESHS 26:17.61
24. Nathan Carthcart WSPA 26:21.30
25. Parker Collins MAHS 26:33.79
Bishop McGuinness also won the girls team competition with six finishes in the top top-10. Senior Sunita Agarwala was the only competitor to finish in less than 22 minutes, crossing the finish line at 21:43.58.
North Stokes’ Rachel Overby and Lydia Stevens finished second and third, respectively, but the Lady Vikings didn’t have enough girls to qualify for the team competition.
Spots two, three and four of team competition were closely contest between Mount Airy, East Surry and South Stokes. South ended up winning with 70 points, followed by Mount Airy with 74 and East Surry with 77.
Courtney Brown was the Cardinals’ fastest runner. Brown finished at No. 7 with a time of 23:56.97 to receive All-Conference honors.
Mount Airy’s leading runner was sophomore Audrey Marion, who took 13th with a time of 26:06.55.
Full girls results are below:
1. Sunita Agarwala BMHS 21:43.58
2. Rachel Overby NSHS 22:10.35
3. Lydia Stevens NSHS 22:46.30
4. Julia Sullivan BMHS 23:26.61
5. Sofia Wolff BMHS 23:33.68
6. Caroline Beamon BMHS 23:53.15
7. Courtney Brown ESHS 23:56.97
8. Monserat Garcia BMHS 24:16.72
9. Katelyn Hawley BMHS 24:37.51
10. Kera Simmons SSHS 25:25.58
11. Damyja Ortiz WSPA 25:52.41
12. Mary Grace Lipscomb BMHS 25:53.00
13. Audrey Marion MAHS 26:06.55
14. Emma Bingman NSHS 26:38.68
15. Gwendolyn Amos-Wall SSHS 27:08.94
16. Riley Hopkins ESHS 28:21.24
17. Alana Shaw NSHS 28:28.07
18. Alicia Rangel SSHS 29:22.17
19. Kancie Tate MAHS 29:25.36
20. Alex Rose MAHS 31:29.28
21. Kylie James MAHS 31:35.42
22. Caitlyn Rogers SSHS 32:22.99
23. Logan Hedrick ESHS 32:46.44
24. Natalie Evans MAHS 34:29.63
25. Maria Blakeney ESHS 36:16.07
26. Meghan Giller SSHS 37:19.38
27. Jenna Southern ESHS 39:53.99