Eagle boys defeat Forbush

January 7, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Abbott Nixon helped the Golden Eagles defeat Forbush with a win in the 100 yard butterfly and two relay wins.

Surry Central swim coach Dara Kowalcik talks with Isaac Gonzalez at Wednesday’s meet.

Surry Central’s 200 medley relay team pictured from left: Audrey Poindexter, Joanna Arroyo, Isabella Freeman and Fernanda Camacho.

Golden Eagle Fernanda Camacho won the girls 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:40.07.

Audrey Poindexter waits for the starting buzzer in the girls 100 backstroke.

The Surry Central Golden Eagles returned to the pool Wednesday and split in a meeting against Forbush High.

Central’s boys got the win over the Falcons by a score of 296-219. The Golden Eagle girls fell 451-218.

Individual race results for Surry Central swimmers are listed below:

Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay

1. Surry Central 2:25.77

Audrey Poindexter, Fernanda Camacho, Joanna Arroyo, Isabella Freeman

Boys 200 Yards Medley Relay

1. Surry Central 2:18.23

Adam Southard, Abbott Nixon, Daniel Atkins, Trey Hamlin

Boys 200 Yards Freestyle

2. Trey Hamlin – 3:11.32

Girls 200 Yards Individual Medley

1. Joanna Arroyo – 2:42.91

Boys 200 Yards Individual Medley

2. Anthony Escobar – 3:11.95

3. Abraham Mendez – 3:21.08

Girls 50 Yards Freestyle

2. Audrey Poindexter 30.03

4. Fernanda Camacho 33.93

Boys 50 Yards Freestyle

1. Daniel Atkins 26.83

2. Isaac Gonzalez 34.21

Girls 100 Yards Butterfly

1. Joanna Arroyo 1:15.89

Boys 100 Yards Butterfly

1. Abbott Nixon 1:07.96

Girls 100 Yards Freestyle

3. Isabella Freeman 1:23.52

Boys 100 Yards Freestyle

3. Trey Hamlin 1:08.89

4. Daniel Atkins 1:12.01

5. Adam Southard 1:15.92

Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay

2. Surry Central 2:12.96

Audrey Poindexter, Isabella Freeman, Fernanda Camacho, Joanna Arroyo

Boys 200 Yards Freestyle Relay

1. Surry Central 2:01.23

Abbott Nixon, Trey Hamlin, Abraham Mendez, Daniel Atkins

Girls 100 Yards Backstroke

1. Audrey Poindexter 1:24.41

Boys 100 Yards Backstroke

2. Adam Southard 1:29.12

4. Abraham Mendez 1:33.52

Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke

1. Fernanda Camacho 1:40.07

3. Isabella Freeman 1:56.12

Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke

2. Abbott Nixon 1:16.31

4. Isaac Gonzalez 1:34.63

Boys 400 Yards Freestyle Relay

DQ. Surry Central 5:43.11

Anthony Escobar, Isaac Gonzalez, Adam Southard, Abraham Mendez