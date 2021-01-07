Greyhounds host Atkins in WPAC swim meet

Alec Singleton takes a breath during the boys 100 yard breastroke.
Cory Smith | The News
Cassidy Hull took home wins in the girls 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yards freestyle and as part of the Greyhounds 200 yard freestyle relay.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound sophomore Gwendolyn Bode finished second in the girls 100 yard backstroke at Wednesday’s conference meet against Atkins.
Cory Smith | The News
Freshman Aiden Johnson represented the Greyhounds in the 100 yard backstroke.
Cory Smith | The News
A trio of North Surry swimmers compete in the girls 100 yard freestyle at Reeves Community Center. Pictured, from left: Kaylee Burnette, Madison Easter and Maddie Creed.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry hosted its first swim meet of the new year by taking on the Atkins Camels at Reeves Community Center.
Atkins won both the boys and girls’ team competition. The Camel boys defeated the much smaller North team, which didn’t have enough competitors for any of the relay races, 89-24.
The girls competition came down to the very last relay race. North held the lead, but had points taken away due to an early take off. This, in addition to another DQ finish by North earlier in the meet, resulted in Atkins winning by one point 65-64.
Individual race results for North Surry swimmers are listed below. All races are in yards.
Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay
DQ North Surry – 2:22.25
Madison Easter (SR), Cassidy Hull (JR), Kara Bryant (SO), Gwendolyn Bode (SO)
39.27, 37.83, 29.33, 35.82
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle
1. Cassidy Hull (JR) – 2:09.60
3. Kaylee Brunette (SO) – 2:59.28
Boys 200 Yards Freestyle
2. Jordan Inman (SO) – 2:36.32
Girls 50 Yards Freestyle
2. Gwendolyn Bode (SO) – 34.93
3. Molly Easter (SO) – 35.58
Boys 50 Yards Freestyle
2. Jordan Inman (SO) – 29.22
Girls 100 Yards Butterfly
1. Kara Bryant (SO) – 1:03.50
Girls 100 Yards Freestyle
2. Maddie Creed (SR) – 1:17.05
3. Madison Easter (SR) – 1:20.60
4. Kaylee Burnette (SO) – 1:22.08
Boys 100 Yards Freestyle
1. Alec Singleton (JR) – 59.04
4. Aiden Johnson (FR) – 1:17.61
Girls 500 Yards Freestyle
1. Kara Bryant (SO) – 5:56.80
Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay
1. North Surry – 2:18.39
Maddie Creed (SR), Kaylee Burnette (SO), Molly Easter (SO), Cassidy Hull (JR)
35.54, 36.11, 37.76, 28.98
Girls 100 Yards Backstroke
1. Madison Easter (SR) – 1:26.92
2. Gwendolyn Bode (SO) – 1:32.97
Boys 100 Yards Backstroke
2. Aiden Johnson (FR) – 1:27.64
Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke
1. Cassidy Hull (JR) – 1:21.99
3. Maddie Creed (SR) – 1:38.35
Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke
2. Alec Singleton (JR) – 1:21.73
Girls 400 Yards Freestyle Relay
DQ North Surry – 5:03.21
Maddie Creed (SR), Gwendolyn Bode (SO), Madison Easter (SR), Kara Bryant (SO)
1:21.66, 1:21.87, 1:19.99, 59.69
North Surry will return to the pool on Jan. 11 against Forbush at the Yadkin YMCA
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith