Hounds coast to first win in Toast

January 5, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry defeats West Stokes, 52-36

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Greyhound sophomore Kolby Watson dribbles around a Wildcat defender.

<p>North Surry’s James McCreary (15) picks up West Stokes point guard Cameron Knox as part of the Hounds’ full-court press.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Cameron Taylor lines up for a pair of technical free throws in North Surry’s 52-36 win on Tuesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Jahreece Lynch led the Greyhounds with 17 points in Tuesday’s win over West Stokes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North’s Tanner Woods pokes the ball out of West Stokes’ possession to record a steal in the first half of Tuesday’s game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The North Surry boys basketball team never trailed in Tuesday’s game against West Stokes as the Hounds moved to 1-0 on the season.

Both North Surry (1-0) and West Stokes are rebounding from the loss of key starters from last season. North overcame a slow start to defeat the defending Western Piedmont 2A Conference Champions 52-36.

Jahreece Lynch led the Hounds with 17 points, but was held to just four in the first half. North struggled to hit jump shots in the first half and didn’t make a 3-pointer until the third quarter.

Instead of using jump shots to score, the Greyhounds relied heavily on offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities. Five different North Surry players grabbed at least two rebounds in the first half.

The Hounds’ defense made up for offensive struggles. West Stokes only scored three first-quarter points and six in the second. The Wildcats were held to three field goals in the half.

James McCreary, Tanner Woods and Kolby Watson were among the Greyhound players to record steals as North instituted a full-court press.

Lynch knocked down a triple at the 6:14 mark in the third quarter and the Hounds could suddenly see clearly. McCreary added a 3-pointer of his own later in the quarter to help make up for the Hounds missing their first nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Lynch hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth to extend the lead even more. He finished with 11 in the fourth, complimented by two from Woods, two from McCreary and one from Cameron Taylor.

The Greyhounds go on the road to face Surry Central on Friday.

NORTH SURRY — 14-8-14-16 — 52

WEST STOKES — 3-6-10-17 — 36

NORTH SURRY (52) Jahreece Lynch 17, James McCreary 9, Kolby Watson 8, Tanner Woods 4, Jackson Smith 4, Cameron Taylor 3, Carson Hawks 5, Isaac Riggs 2

