Bears open season with 55-43 road win

January 5, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup had three key blocks in the Bears’ season-opening win against Reagan.

Mount Airy’s Peyton Harmon (15) boxes out a Reagan player to grab one of his seven rebounds in Monday’s game.

Granite Bear junior Caden Fitzgibbons finished with 13 points in Monday’s road win against Reagan.

Mount Airy’s Grant Routh (24) disrupts a shot attempt in Monday’s game at Reagan High.

PFAFFTOWN — Mount Airy scored 20 of the game’s first 24 points with a blistering shooting exhibition that set the tone in a 55-43 win over Ronald Reagan High at the Raiders’ gym.

Behind the slashing drives of Caden Fitzgibbons and floor play of point guard Brooks Sizemore, the Granite Bears sprinted to an early advantage that endured throughout the 2021 opener for both schools.

The Raiders, who cut the margin to seven points twice in the second half, played the visitors even over the game’s final 24 minutes. But Reagan’s sluggish start doomed them in the initial start.

“We got off to a great start in the first quarter and that was the difference maker in the win,” said Granite Bear coach Bryan Hayes. “Reagan played us very even the next three quarters. It hurt us when Holden Poindexter rolled his ankle; he’s a big part of who we are. Hopefully he’ll be able to bounce back soon.”

The Bears’ inside duo of Peyton Harmon and Fitzgibbons scored 15 and 13, respectively, and Harmon grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. Mount Airy earned a decisive 41-30 advantage on the boards.

“Peyton Harmon was big for us and Caden Fitzgibbons was solid as well,” Hayes said. “We played really hard defensively but there’s still a lot of things we need to work on moving forward.”

Sophomore Jalil Rogers led all scorers with 17 points for Reagan and senior PG Owen Koivisto added 9.

Senior Weston George grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders, who return to the court next Wednesday night at home against RJ Reynolds in the Central Piedmont Conference opener for Reagan.

Mount Airy continues its non-conference schedule by traveling to North Davidson on Wednesday.

MOUNT AIRY — 20-11-10-14 — 55

REAGAN — 6-11-10-14 — 43

MOUNT AIRY (55) Peyton Harmon 15, Caden Fitzgibbons 13, Brooks Sizemore 9, Grant Routh 8, Zeb Stroup 3, Devyn Joyce 3, Tyler Mason 2, Holden Poindexter 2

REAGAN (43) Jalil Rogers 17, Owen Koivisto 9, Kam Hill 8, Jim Fagan 4, Weston George 2, Quinn Corbin 2, Chris Joines 1

