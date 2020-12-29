Eagles come up short against Wildcats

Erica Coe runs back to the end line to keep a rally alive against No. 2 West Stokes.
Surry Central’s Ashlyn Hooker sets a teammate in Monday’s match against West Stokes.
Marissa McCann makes contact on an attack.
Jaylyn Templeton looks to place an attack past a pair of Wildcat blockers.
DOBSON – Fans were given a show Monday night as No. 13 Surry Central faced its biggest challenge of the year in the undefeated Wildcats of West Stokes High.
Playing the No. 2-ranked team in the division off a six-day holiday break didn’t stack the odds in the Golden Eagles’ favor. Despite this, Central came out of the gate and did something only other team has done all year by winning the first set, 25-22. The score was tied twice in the set, but West never led.
The Wildcats nearly dropped to a 2-0 deficit for the first time all year as Central was a point away from taking the second set. West Stokes rallied to score six-straight and even the score 1-1.
West won the next two sets by slim margins, 25-23 and 25-17, to escape Dobson still undefeated.
Surry Central (10-3) had moments where it appeared the Eagles could beat any team in the state. Others, particularly in the third and fourth sets, saw the team fall behind and struggle to get back into the match.
“I do not think that we played 100% tonight,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. “There were glimpses of 100%, then we would lose it. We just kept digging a hole for ourselves and it’s tough to win that way.”
West came into the match with an 11-0 record and only one set loss all season, which came at the hands of Forbush on Nov. 23. The Wildcats were already the unofficial Western Piedmont 2A Conference Champions, with expected wins over Carver, a team yet to win a set this season, in the new year making it official.
Even with the conference title out of the picture and a playoff spot already achieved, Bruce wanted this win so badly because she knew her girls had the ability to do so.
“My expectations are very high for these girls,” Bruce said. “Throughout the season they have met these expectations, just not all at one time. They’re a good group of girls and they all love the sport. I think that’s very evident. They just get down on themselves sometimes and that mental aspect is key.”
One thing the Eagle got right in the first two sets was a balanced attack. Chelsey Atkins, Marissa McCann, Mia McMillen, Lainey Smith and Jaylyn Templeton were among those peppering the Wildcats’ side of the floor with precise attacks. West’s attackers weren’t able to get as good of hits when back row players had to dive all over the place just to keep a rally alive.
Bruce highlighted the Eagles’ much-improved blocking as a positive from Monday’s match. Even when clean blocks didn’t occur, the Eagles prevented clean attacks to give their teammates more time to get into position.
“We have come leaps and bounds just by playing together,” Bruce said, referring to the integration of new varsity players after losing key seniors to graduation last year. “Our defense has certainly picked up this second half of the season. We’re getting better at reading hitters and deflecting attacks.”
The Lady Eagles have faced adversity this season and have come “leaps and bounds” as a unit.
Central faced what would be its largest deficit of the night when down 19-9 in the second set. A Golden Eagle timeout was the turning point as the home team scored the next six points, gave up a point on a service error, then scored the next nine points to take a 24-20 lead.
But West worked its way back in one point at a time. A combined effort on both offense and defense let to six-consecutive Wildcat points to end the set.
“They’ve got a lot of great players and they cover the floor pretty well,” Bruce said.
After combining for just four ties and two lead changes in the first two sets, there were 10 ties in the third set alone. Once the score was tied at 11-11, no team held more than a two-point advantage through the end of the set.
After trailing 21-19, a Wildcat service error and block from McMillen and Jordan Westmoreland tied the score at 21. West Stokes countered, but McMillen evened the score up again with a big block.
West Stokes then regained the lead with a big block of their own that deflated the Eagles a bit. Central committed an attack error to give the Wildcats 24. McMillen placed an attack between two Wildcat players to make it a one-point game, but another attack from West ended the set 25-23.
Surry Central found itself in a particularly deep hole in the fourth set. West scored the first four points of the set, two of which came off Central errors. Central errors gave the Wildcats eight of the visitors first 12 points.
A time by the Eagles gave the team new life, but it did so with an existing six-point deficit. Central never came within five points for the rest of the set as West Stokes went on to win 25-17 and take the match 3-1.
Playing at their full potential, Bruce said the Eagles are right up there with West Stokes as one of the best teams in the state’s 2A division.
“It’s awesome how far they’ve come considering everything they’ve been through,” Bruce said. “I’m thoroughly proud of them because they really have put in the work to be great.”
Bruce stressed just how important the mental part of the game is. She compared volleyball to chess, saying that the team is going to get down and their opponents are going to win points. The important thing, she said, is that you have to find what works and roll with it, not letting a mistake or lost point get to you.
Despite only having 14 regular season games this year, Bruce called the 2020-21 season the longest of her career. The team held workouts from July to October before finally getting the green light to compete in November.
Bruce has faith in her team to put everything together and roll with the punches because they’ve been doing that for six months now.
“This season has just been all about saying, ‘Okay, we’re just going to have to do it. This is how it is now so let’s go and do it to the best of our ability.’”
